The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
