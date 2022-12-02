ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
tipranks.com

Is Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST) a Safe Bet Against Inflation?

ROST stock has gained almost 20% after the company reported solid Q3 results and raised its full-year guidance. Despite the rally, the stock can continue to do well. Inflation-hit consumers will flock to the deep discounts offered at Ross stores, boding well for the stock. Discount retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ:...
tipranks.com

Sumo Logic Soars on Q3 Showing

Shares of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are soaring higher today on the back of its third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 27.3% year-over-year to $78.95 million, outpacing estimates by nearly $4.75 million. Net loss per share at $0.04 too, came in narrower than estimates by $0.11. Impressively, SUMO’s annual...
tipranks.com

Pinterest Stock (NASDAQ:PINS): Lackluster ARPU Growth Kills Profit Hopes

Pinterest’s potential to generate sustainable profits is based on the premise of growing its average revenue per user (ARPU) rapidly. Not only has ARPU growth lagged, but expenses have skyrocketed, killing investors’ hopes for profits in the near term. Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) is kind of special among its...
tipranks.com

Costco Stock (NASDAQ: COST): Disappointing Results Create Opportunity

Although Costco produced disappointing sales results for November, investors should also realize that gasoline prices could always rise due to supply and demand shocks. Plus, the company’s higher-income shopper base should make COST stock appealing. While big-box retailer Costco (NASDAQ: COST) always presented a compelling narrative for its economic...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Autoblog

Cars with the worst resale value in 2022

Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...

