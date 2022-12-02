Read full article on original website
tworivertimes.com
Annual Turkey Trot a Hit with Fair Haven Residents
FAIR HAVEN – Nearly 200 runners, walkers and holiday revelers showed up Thanksgiving morning for the 9th Annual Fair Haven Turkey Trot. Under clear and sunny skies kids and adults came out to trot, walk their pets, and play some games throughout Fair Haven Fields. Participants could walk or run one or all three laps of the looped course with awards for top finishers.
Seastreak Sails Into NY Waterway’s Belford Berth
MIDDLETOWN – The two-decade stay of NY Waterway ferry service in Belford has come to a close. An announcement by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners marked the award of Middletown’s ferry service to Seastreak, which will begin transporting passengers to the east and west sides of Manhattan Monday, Dec. 5.
Sea Bright Riverfront Redevelopment Absorbs Additional Properties into Plan
SEA BRIGHT – The Shrewsbury River Properties Redevelopment Area will be going through another update as the planning board voted to include additional borough-owned properties in the plan. In October, the Sea Bright Borough Council proposed designating the additional properties as part of the area in need of redevelopment and authorized the board to consider adding them.
