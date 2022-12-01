Read full article on original website
JOBST-SMITH NAMED WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. On a squad of dominant defensemen, Nina Jobst-Smith stood out to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association this past weekend. The junior defenseman was named the WCHA's Defender...
THIESSEN AND STEEVES NAMED NCHC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen was named the Goaltender of the Week, and UMD freshman Ben Steeves was named Rookie of the Week for the second time by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Monday afternoon.
UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SECURES 78-49 BLOWOUT IN BEMIDJI
The UMD women's basketball team bested Bemidji in a huge 78-49 road outing on Saturday. Two days after establishing a new season-high win margin of 25 against Minnesota Crookston, the Bulldogs outdid themselves against the Beavers, winning by 29. With the victory, UMD improves to 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in NSIC play.
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY SHUTOUT BY COLORADO COLLEGE IN GAME ONE OF HOME SERIES
Box Score The University of Minnesota Duluth dropped the first game of the weekend series to Colorado College in a 3-0 shutout. The Bulldogs are now 5-4 at home and 3-4 in NCHC conference play. During Friday's game UMD killed off five penalties and only allowed 10 shots on goal...
UMD HOCKEY SPLITS SERIES WITH A MONUMENTAL WIN AGAINST THE TIGERS
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs finished Saturday's game with a huge 4-0 win against the Colorado College Tigers. UMD, with a now 4-4 conference record, will finish the series with three points. On the night freshman Ben Steeves notched three goals, along with Darian Gotz with one goal. Luke Loheit notched...
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL OUTLASTS BEMIDJI 83-68 WITH BIG SECOND HALF
The UMD men's basketball team was victorious on the road against Bemidji, taking the Saturday contest against the Beavers 83-68. The Bulldogs improve to 7-2 on the year and 3-0 in NSIC play after a sweep of their slate of opponents for the week. The game was a dead-heat for...
