The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday SeasonLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12thSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
Be Part of the Abilene Zoo’s Fun Christmas Celebration 2022
The Abilene Zoo's 'Christmas Celebration 2022' will feature Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This was the first time that I had personally ever heard of Santa showing up with his reindeer at the Abilene zoo. The best part is the reindeer are super friendly and pettable. The events at...
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
Domino’s Grand Opening in Abilene Helps Raise Money for St. Jude
Domino's in Abilene recently celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Mockingbird Lane where they sold pizza for $3 a pop. The grand opening was fantastic and a huge success, but it was even more incredible because it helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's...
This is the Best Way to Get Your Christmas Shopping Done in Abilene
Christmas shopping is definitely one of the more stressful things in life, mainly because of all the traffic and people you have to encounter while doing it. But, over the years, I have found a way to get all of that shopping done with no hassles and completely stress-free. I...
In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD
My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Returns to the Paramount Theatre December 9th
The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene is proud to present the Christmas Classic movie "It's A Wonderful Life." This holiday classic will be one-day-only at the historic Paramount Theatre, Friday, December 9th and 10th at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, December 10th at 2 PM. Tickets for this film are on sale now.
5 Things I Learned From Going To The Mall of Abilene on Black Friday This Year
I told myself I'd never do it again. In fact, I haven't done it in years - I mean a lot of years. I'm talking about venturing out into the shopping crowds on Black Friday. I'm all about shopping locally but I always hear horror stories about crowds of people swarming over the same items. Then there's the parking. It's next to impossible to get a good slot on the busiest shopping day of the year, am I right?
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
Shop Market Days at Wylie Christian Church for the Best Gift Ideas
With Christmas just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what to get for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. To make things a lot easier and to offer some great ideas you might want to start shopping at the Wylie Christian Churches Market Days. That's where an arts and crafts fair meets a flea market/garage sale.
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
Eating on the Cheap in Abilene and the Big Country My Top 5
To be perfectly clear when I'm saying "eating on the cheap" I mean "inexpensive". I've got to set up some ground rules, here's why my wife, Donna & I eat for cheap and we have found some awesome places right here in Abilene and the Big Country that offer some pretty good deals on food.
Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20
Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
