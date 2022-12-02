Read full article on original website
Louisiana named ‘Judicial Hellhole’ … again
For 10 years and counting, the American Tort Reform Association has again labeled Louisiana as a “Judicial Hellhole,” this year ranking the state at No. 7. Louisiana has been included in the rankings for the past nine years, fluctuating between the No. 2 spot in 2013 to No. 8 in 2017. This year’s seventh-worst ranking is a slight improvement from 2021’s No.6.
Louisiana ports on alert for cyber vulnerability
Dropping river levels and backlogged barges aren’t the only threats facing Louisiana’s ports. There’s been an increasing number of cyber attacks aimed at port systems in recent months, and port directors and their chief information security officers are ramping up efforts to prepare for the inevitability that they’ll be next.
Louisiana has road map to be more EV friendly
Louisiana’s electric vehicle infrastructure was recently ranked as the worst in the nation in one analysis, but the state now has the money and a plan to begin to electrify its busiest highways. “If we don’t have a viable charging network, folks who are traveling in a growing national...
Louisiana getting $113M in federal funding for small business programs
U.S Treasury today approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative. The initiative was first established in 2010 as a way for the federal government to help states support...
Alford: End-of-the-year election guide
Maybe that’s why election officials anticipate a statewide turnout in the neighborhood of 12% to 15%. Still, for anyone with at least a passing interest in Louisiana politics, here are some suggestions of what to keep tabs on this Saturday:. Amendment mania: The only statewide action on the ballot...
