Dozens on hunger strike at Nevada prison over food, health
RENO, Nev. (AP) — At least two dozen people are on hunger strike over conditions at a maximum-security prison in rural eastern Nevada, prison officials and an advocacy organization said Tuesday. The strike was launched Thursday by people incarcerated at Ely State Prison who are fed up over what they say are inadequate food portions and shortages in the prison commissary, among other grievances, said Jodi Hocking, executive director of the prisoners’ rights group Return Strong. She said they’re also protesting longstanding problems at correctional facilities across the state. The Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement that the number of people on hunger strike fluctuates each day — as of Monday there were 27 people participating. Hocking put the number closer to 40. The corrections department said the strike is “mostly in protest of the food portions being served but also includes conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions.”
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
