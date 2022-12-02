ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Toast and celebrate the New Year in style at the Four Seasons

How are you planning to celebrate New Years? Well if you’re still looking for plans, how about celebrating atop the tallest skyscraper in Philadelphia? The Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration on New Years Eve from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “The city’s most iconic location...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
CHADDS FORD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West

A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Shameel Shams

Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.
NEWTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe

A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fssfalcon.org

Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice

CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centurion

La Nina Forming Again, Winter Forecast From The Experts

Snow covered landscapes. Sledding down the side of a hill. And mornings so cold your face feels numb. Yes, it’s that time of year again! Whether you love it or hate it, winter is just around the corner, starting on Dec. 21. But how bad, or dull, will this...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy