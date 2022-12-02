Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Toast and celebrate the New Year in style at the Four Seasons
How are you planning to celebrate New Years? Well if you’re still looking for plans, how about celebrating atop the tallest skyscraper in Philadelphia? The Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration on New Years Eve from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “The city’s most iconic location...
Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
Do you love Hot Chocolate? If so, come to East Passyunk’s Hot Chocolate Crawl this Saturday
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well if you love hot chocolate and want to have a fun time, East Passyunk is having a Hot Chocolate Crawl this upcoming Saturday, December 10th. PHL17’s Alex Butler visited this morning to give us a preview and tell us all about this deliciously fun-filled event.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West
A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Photo byPortabello's of Kennett Square. Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool
Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
La Nina Forming Again, Winter Forecast From The Experts
Snow covered landscapes. Sledding down the side of a hill. And mornings so cold your face feels numb. Yes, it’s that time of year again! Whether you love it or hate it, winter is just around the corner, starting on Dec. 21. But how bad, or dull, will this...
