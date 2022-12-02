Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.No matter how hard you try to brainstorm ideas, inevitably, there always seems to be a handful of people on your list who are downright impossible to shop for during the holiday season. We all know them: they’re the recipients who already have everything, have no idea what they like or want (or at least pretend to have no idea), or say they want nothing at all when you know showing up empty-handed simply isn’t an option. So what are you to do when...

11 MINUTES AGO