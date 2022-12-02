ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Klein ISD

KEF Awards $7,500 Grant to Support Teacher Mentoring Program

The Klein ISD Professional Learning & Development Department received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today that will be a part of the district’s New Teacher Mentor Program (NTM), which supports teachers entering their first or second year of teaching. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

$76,107 in Educator Grants Awarded by Klein ISD Education Foundation

Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. McGown, made surprise visits aboard the KEF Celebration Express, delivering $76,107 in innovative classroom grants. School staff across the district were stunned and overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters poured out of a school bus to deliver oversized...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Nitsch Elementary $7,500 ‘Nitsch Needs Notes’ Grant

Nitsch Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide much-needed instruments for a school Orff ensemble. In addition, all grade levels will use instruments purchased from the grant during regular music classes. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF

Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant

Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Kaiser Elementary Awarded $20,362 KEF Lead the Spark Grant

Kaiser Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) Lead the Spark grant for their initiative ‘Paletero de Libros’ to provide a mobile library for the community. The Paletero de Libros is a cargo tricycle that unfolds into a tiny library kiosk, complete with books, a check-out station,...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

KEF Awards Klein Forest $1,097 ‘KF Print Shop’ Grant

Klein Forest High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to start a campus print shop to produce custom apparel for students and campus groups. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klenk Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized an amazing Klenk Elementary staff member and two outstanding students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Ms. Tammy Dukes is a third-grade teacher at Klenk Elementary and is this month’s distinguished educator. Her dedication to her...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD Hosts Winter Job Fair on December 3

Join us on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to noon at the Klein Multipurpose Center, 7500 FM 2920, for the Klein ISD Winter Job Fair!. From 9 AM to noon, meet with campus and district administrators. Letters of intent to join the Klein Family will be awarded at the job fair to selected applicants!
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest

Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD Plans Veterans Day Activities on November 11

Klein ISD invites you to observe Veterans Day in person with us on November 11 at Klein Memorial Stadium. Together we will celebrate the immense bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans with a Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces. During this celebration, hundreds of JROTC student cadets represented by...
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Spring, TX
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

