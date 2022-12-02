ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Youth Symphony Names New Musical Director

Conductor Andrew Jinhong Kim will succeed Michael Repper at the helm. Conductor Andrew Jinhong Kim was selected from a field of 85 candidates, following an international search. He replaces New York Youth Symphony's (NYYS) outgoing Musical Director Michael Repper, who has held the position for the past six years. Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

