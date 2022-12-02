Read full article on original website
Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston
Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Becomes First Division-I School to Offer Stillwater Tight End Josh Ford
Just days after helping Stillwater High to a state championship at the 6A-II level over Choctaw in front of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, Stillwater product Josh Ford on Sunday reported a new offer — his first from a Division-I school — from the OSU program just down the road. The Cowboys came in hot with the offer after Stillwater’s perfect season ended in dream fashion with a 26-21 win over Choctaw. It was Stillwater’s first state title since 1967.
Former OU Coordinator Kevin Wilson Expected To Be Next Tulsa Coach
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the next head coach of Tulsa football, according to News On 6's Jonathan Huskey. Wilson previously coached at the University of Oklahoma from 2002-10 as either Offensive Coordinator or Co-Offensive Coordinator before becoming the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16. He joined the Ohio State staff in 2017.
Search Continues For New University Of Tulsa Football Coach
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
Patrick Kays: Wagoner turns rough ride home into an eventual championship drive
By Patrick Kays | Photos by Michael Kinney EDMOND - The ride home for the Wagoner football team from Cushing on Oct. 7th was a rough one. Not a word was said. Top-ranked Cushing had just steamrolled the Bulldogs, 42-0, sending them home with a 3-3 record. From that point on, in the minds of ...
KFOR
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
pdjnews.com
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
tulsapeople.com
Red carpet, Green Country: When actress Donna Reed lived in Tulsa
In the early 1980s, Tulsans might have thought they were witnessing a minor holiday miracle when they saw Donna Reed step out of the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and take up residence here. It wasn’t a mirage. The Hollywood movie star, known for her fragile beauty and her Academy Award-winning role in “From Here to Eternity,” was briefly a Tulsa local.
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
Here are the candidates campaigning for OKC City Council seats
Most people vying for an OKC City Council seat have been campaigning well before the filing period Dec. 5,6,7 for the Feb election. The post Here are the candidates campaigning for OKC City Council seats appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
