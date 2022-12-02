The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped by 13.5% from its lowest level this year. There are concerns that the UK economy is in a deep recession. The FTSE 100 index has recovered modestly in the past few weeks as hopes of central banks’ pivot increased. It rallied to a high of £7,633, which was the highest level since June. This recovery has turned the Footsie positive for the year, meaning they have outperformed their American counterparts like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices.

1 DAY AGO