Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
OPEC+ agrees against cutting oil production further: sell oil stocks?
Goldman Sachs' Currie expects 2023 to be a good year for oil. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up nearly 60% YTD. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the red on Monday after OPEC+ agreed against...
invezz.com
S&P 500 will keep within this range in 2023: David Kostin
Goldman Sachs' Kostin expects S&P 500 to be range bound next year. U.S. economy plunging into a recession in 2023 is not his base case. He's constructive on two sectors: healthcare and consumer staples. So far, the S&P 500 index has failed to kick off a new bull market on...
invezz.com
AXS price forecast after team revealed progressive decentralization strategy
In the last 24 hours, the value of the AXS increased by 6%, while its trading volume by 137%. In the last 7 days, the value of AXS increased by 27%, difference from its low to the highest point was 34%. This has been fueled by the announcement of a...
invezz.com
Is Nexo safe? Lender withdraws from US market
Nexo announced Monday it is pulling out of the US, blaming regulatory issues. The lending space has been decimated this year, with Nexo one of the few remaining players. With T-bill yields at 4%, is Nexo worth it? And where does the yield come from?. Nexo, the crypto lending platform,...
invezz.com
Silvergate CEO says short-sellers spreading misinformation
Silvergate CEO says short-sellers are spreading misinformation in crypto. Lane says the company conducted due diligence on FTX and that it has a resilient balance sheet. Silvergate stock has plummeted 52% in the past 30 days, with Monday seeing it close nearly 8.5% lower. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) CEO...
invezz.com
Circle cancels plans to go public amid return to profitability
USDC issuer Circle has terminated plans of going public via a SPAC deal. Circle's and Concord Acquisition Corp's Board of Directors had agreed on a mutual termination. Circle posted $274 million in revenue, $43 million in net income and had $400 million in cash as of Q3, 2022. Circle, the...
invezz.com
Metacade and Enjin Coin Price Prediction: Here’s Why Metacade Outperforms
The metaverse is shaping up to be one of the hottest crypto sectors in 2023. Enjin struggles with a complex concept leading to poor market penetration. Metacade’s access to lucrative gaming markets brings massive return potential. The crypto market looks to be positioning for a bull market across the...
invezz.com
Metacade (MCADE) and Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Two Secure Investments for 2023
2022 has been a rough year for crypto. But there’s reason to believe that the worst is behind us and that 2023 could be a year for explosive growth. It, therefore, stands to reason that now would be the best time to start making your investments. Two of the...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer likes Tesla shares at current price
Tesla denies reports that it plans on cutting production in China. Cramer says Tesla shares at current levels is an opportunity to buy. Tesla delivered record number of China-built cars in November. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading down on Monday after Bloomberg said the electric vehicles manufacturer planned on...
invezz.com
FTSE 100 forecast for December 2022
The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped by 13.5% from its lowest level this year. There are concerns that the UK economy is in a deep recession. The FTSE 100 index has recovered modestly in the past few weeks as hopes of central banks’ pivot increased. It rallied to a high of £7,633, which was the highest level since June. This recovery has turned the Footsie positive for the year, meaning they have outperformed their American counterparts like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices.
invezz.com
The energy war continues in Europe
Weather has since turned colder, however, with worst yet to come. Green energy push is only long-term answer for EU to escape reliance on outsiders for energy. Anyone following my work will know that I am quite bearish about the state of the economy in Europe. A big part of this is Putin’s stranglehold on the energy market. The weather may have helped somewhat, however.
Comments / 0