Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
wfft.com
Anchor Terra Brantley joins WFFT FOX 55 News team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is excited to announce that award-winning anchor Terra Brantley will soon be joining the team to anchor FOX 55 News First at 10. Brantley will first appear behind the desk on Dec. 12th. "Terra is Fort Wayne,” WFFT News Director Andy...
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
swantonenterprise.com
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
westbendnews.net
MATT’S MISHAPS
“Serving overseas as a small-town boy in America has been intense, stressful and humorous! Enjoy a light-hearted story with me from our last 20 years overseas!”. I was at the perfect age when a new TV station came to our area of Indiana in the 1980s. My favorite thing about the new station was their Saturday programming where they’d show two or three black and white movies in a row of the same type: “Monster Theater” (old Japanese movies with bad dubbing), Jungle Theater (old Tarzan movies) and my favorite, Western Theater. I loved brave lawmen with the prominent, star-shaped badge, who had to keep law and order in the rough and tough world of cowboys. Every time I look at the gold star of the Sheriff’s Department, I get transported back to Western Theater on Saturdays.
13abc.com
Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week. According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981. During his...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting marijuana prices
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been more than four years since Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in our state. Since then, local communities haven’t always agreed. Just this November more than two dozen marijuana-related proposals were on the ballot at the local level, either in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
WTOL-TV
Gastroenterologist, WTOL 11 Anchor raise awareness for Crohn's & Colitis
TOLEDO, Ohio — At WTOL 11, we take pride in telling your stories each day. Sometimes, we share ours as well, in hopes of connecting with you at home. I was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease about eight years ago, shortly after moving to Toledo. I'm opening up about this disease I've been managing for almost a decade to raise awareness during Crohn's & Colitis Awareness week.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
michiganradio.org
1,4-dioxane groundwater pollution eventually could cause vapors in some Ann Arbor basements
A newly published study suggests a plume of contaminated groundwater could eventually get into home basements in parts of Ann Arbor. The research by University of Michigan scientists suggests that a current plume of the chemical 1,4-dioxane in groundwater will get closer to the surface. The chemical was used as...
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
13abc.com
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
swantonenterprise.com
Courthouse News
Linda Smith to Todd William Smith, 22332 County Road L, Fayette, $120,000. Terrie Janowski to Kristin Mann and David Wyper, 10145 County Road K, Delta, $344,000. Cabe Cordy to Jason Heller, 5014 County Road 20, Archbold, $80,000. Agnes Olson to Chandler Stevens and Miranda Minsey, 655 Pine St., Wauseon, $172,500.
Comments / 0