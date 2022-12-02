Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
thebrag.com
“There’s got to be some culture behind it”: Panhead Custom Ales is sharing stories from the Kustom Kulture community
Panhead’s custom can range is indebted to the creativity of New Zealand’s kustom kulture community. The series of limited-run beers allows Panhead founder and Head Of Customisation, Mike Neilson, to let his imagination run wild. But the custom can range is about more than whipping up fresh hop IPAs and vanilla milk stouts in Panhead’s Upper Hutt HQ.
The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album
Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
'Don't hate yourself': Landon Sachs overcomes family tragedy to find joy in adaptive tennis
Landon Sachs was 8 years old when he was shot and paralyzed by a brother who murdered their parents. Now 17, the JSerra senior is a star in wheelchair tennis.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
A gift to our readers: 6 free holiday wallpapers, illustrated by indie artists
Looking for a festive phone background for Christmas or Hanukkah? Times art directors asked six illustrators, from Pasadena to London, to create colorful and cheery designs for the holiday season.
‘It was a huge relief that she liked it’: a first-time art buyer’s maiden painting
In our series on artworks in Australian homes, Brad Gordon-Smith shows the calming painting he was once nervous about displaying
Comments / 0