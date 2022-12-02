ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bec Rawlings has fallen in love with boxing, lacing up gloves to stay busy until BKFC calls again

By Farah Hannoun, Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rG7s_0jVLTxlg00

Bec Rawlings will put gloves back on for her next fight.

Rawlings has a 3-1 record with BKFC after she parted ways with the UFC in 2018. More recently in MmA, she has gone 1-1 for Bellator. Now she will make her professional boxing debut Saturday against Natasha Kurene at an event called Star Power in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Rawlings hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Britain Hart at BKFC 26 in June. With BKFC offering her no fights for the remainder of the year, Rawlings has decided to lace up the gloves to remain active.

“Bare Knuckle haven’t been booking me. They’re not booking me until next year, so I just decided to put my gloves on and have my pro boxing debut to stay busy and mix it up in the gloves boxing,” Rawlings told MMA Junkie. “I felt like my last fight in June was very lackluster, so I wanted to get back in there as soon as possible and January of next year wasn’t good enough for me.”

The 16-fight MMA veteran says bareknuckle boxing has sparked up a major interest in boxing and she isn’t sure if she’ll compete in MMA again. Rawlings’ husband, Adrian Rodriguez, has competed for the same boxing promotion for which she’ll make her debut, which helped land her this opportunity.

“Since doing bareknuckle boxing, I’ve fallen in love with boxing as a sport. So putting the gloves on has always been something I’ve wanted to do. I feel like it’s the perfect timing for me. I’m just coming into my boxing style, really. I’m falling in love with the sport and the skill that it takes to do. Being on the card for me is perfect timing right now while Bareknuckle aren’t keeping me busy.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 42 results: Rafael dos Anjos gets submission win, tells Conor McGregor to 'clean his body' for July showdown

Rafael dos Anjos shined in his return to the welterweight division on Saturday with a one-sided performance over Bryan Barberena in the UFC on ESPN 42 co-headliner. After admitting his pursuit to regain the UFC lightweight title was over, the former champion dos Anjos (32-14 MMA, 21-12 UFC) moved back up a weight class for what seems like the final run of his career. He got things off to a good start, halting Barberena’s momentum by submission at the 3:20 mark of Round 2.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dead Island 2 showcase highlights zombie-slaying fun

Hot off of Dead Island 2‘s recent revival, publisher Deep Silver has given us the most in-depth look into this zombie-squashing simulator yet. On Tuesday, an all-new gameplay showcase for Dead Island 2 came out. It primarily focuses on the sights and sounds of LA – or rather, a pulpy version of the city affectionately referred to as ‘HelL-A’ overflowing with undead hordes. Loads of brutal, first-person combat is shown off here, along with some cheeky jokes that mostly land.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy