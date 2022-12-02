ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Ford to Train 5,000 Employees On Site at Kentucky Battery Facility

Ford and SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, where their joint venture – BlueOval SK – has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, slated to start production in 2025, creating 5,000 new jobs in Kentucky. Construction...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Pratt & Whitney Awarded F135 Engine Core Upgrade Contract

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, has won a $115 million contract for the F135 engine enhancement effort, also referred to as an engine core upgrade. "Upgrades like this are a normal part of any major defense program and the F135 engine has been pushed beyond its original specifications for too long," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "The F-35 engine core upgrade saves taxpayers $40 billion in lifecycle costs and builds upon a combat-tested engine architecture that has more than one million flight hours. We deeply appreciate Chairwoman DeLauro's support on this critical program."
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy