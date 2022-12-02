Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, has won a $115 million contract for the F135 engine enhancement effort, also referred to as an engine core upgrade. "Upgrades like this are a normal part of any major defense program and the F135 engine has been pushed beyond its original specifications for too long," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "The F-35 engine core upgrade saves taxpayers $40 billion in lifecycle costs and builds upon a combat-tested engine architecture that has more than one million flight hours. We deeply appreciate Chairwoman DeLauro's support on this critical program."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO