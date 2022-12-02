Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Online Ramp Safety Program To Roll Out
Software and hardware maker NDX is introducing an online program designed to enable real-time monitoring of FBO and business aviation ramp safety issues to help reduce ground collisions, hangar rash, and other causes of damage to aircraft and improve overall operational situational awareness. The Tampa, Florida company is first launching...
Aviation International News
Tamarack Aero Targets Airliners for Winglet Mods
Having successfully developed a market for its active-winglet technology for Cessna Citation business jets, Tamarack Aerospace is pursuing modification opportunities for other aircraft types, including Beech King Air 200 and 350 turboprops and single-aisle airliners. This week at MEBAA 2022, Tamarack founder and CEO Nick Guida is meeting with airliner manufacturing organizations, air carriers, lessors, and maintenance companies to highlight the benefits of its SmartWing active winglets.
Aviation International News
Stellar Blu To Provide Satcom Direct Service
When the OneWeb satellite communication (satcom) network goes live later next year, Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder system will be available to connect a variety of VIP bizliners to OneWeb’s high-speed service. The company selected Satcom Direct (Stand 230) to be the preferred service provider for customers who install the Sidewinder satcom system.
Aviation International News
Airbus Tackles Ecosystem Practicalities For Hydrogen Airliners
Airbus’s aspirations to field a zero-emission narrowbody by 2035 hinge not only on overcoming the technical hurdles of designing and building a hydrogen-powered airliner but on the so-called ecosystem that will allow for its operation in a transport system now designed for conventionally powered aircraft. Bringing not only hydrogen— but so-called green hydrogen—at the right price and quantity and from the right sources to the airports where Airbus’s ZEROe aircraft will operate stands among the foremost considerations. As Airbus vice president of ZEROe H2 ecosystem Karine Guenan put it, “there is no point having a zero-emission aircraft if the aircraft doesn’t meet airline needs.”
Aviation International News
Oriens Aviation Moves to Larger London Location
In support of its expanding MRO and customer service activities, UK-based Pilatus and Tecnam aircraft dealer Oriens Aviation has moved to a larger facility at London Biggin Hill Airport. “Demand for our aircraft sales and maintenance services is continually increasing,” stated company CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer. “This larger base at London...
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
Aviation International News
Airbus Survey Shows Sustainability Interest
A recent survey by Airbus Corporate Jets showed that among U.S. companies with annual revenues of $500 million or more that use business jets, 57 percent of the 100 senior executives queried say more than half of their flights are carbon offset at present. While all of the 69 survey...
Aviation International News
Europe's Transport Chief Calls on States to Stop Blocking SES
Airlines have commended EU transport commissioner Adina Vălean for taking a clear stance on the urgent need to progress the long-delayed Single European Sky Project (SES) during the meeting of the EU’s transport ministers on Monday in Brussels. Besides Vălean, Spain, Ireland, Finland, and Malta openly urged fellow states to stop blocking progress of the SES, which is intended to make air traffic management more efficient. “It’s long past time for talking and it is disgraceful that some member states continue to block a European solution that would unlock up to a ten percent reduction in aviation emissions while also advocating for flight bans and for tearing up the successful single aviation market,” commented Thomas Reynaert, managing director at airline trade body Airlines for Europe (A4E).
Aviation International News
Dynamic Advanced Training Reaching into Bizav Emergency Preparedness
Dynamic Advanced Training (Stand 829), which has grown into a comprehensive provider of specialized aviation safety and security training in the Middle East, is opening its doors to MEBAA Show attendees. Located in a 4,100-sq-m (44,100-sq-ft) facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub near Dubai World Central, Dynamic is carving a niche in providing what it calls “hyper-realistic” safety and emergency procedures training that combines theoretical, simulator, and hands-on based learning covering a range of scenarios.
Aviation International News
Private Aviation Group Volare To Operate Lilium eVTOL Aircraft
Private aircraft management and charter group Volare has agreed to add up to 20 of the Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft to its UK-based fleet. In an agreement announced on December 5, the UK company's eVolare division placed firm orders for 10 of the Lilium Pioneer Edition version of the all-electric aircraft, with options to take another 10.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Building First Service Center in UAE
Bombardier (Static A19) held a ground-breaking ceremony for a service center at Abu Dhabi International Airport, marking its expansion into the United Arab Emirates, the Canadian business jet manufacturer announced on the opening day of the MEBAA Show. To open in 2025, the nearly 100,000-sq-ft facility will serve as a...
Aviation International News
Gulfstream G700 Arrives for MEBAA Debut on World Tour
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static A12) is showcasing the five-cabin-zone G700, the U.S. company’s forthcoming ultra-long-range flagship, this week at MEBAA 2022 in the model’s debut appearance in Dubai. Boasting what Gulfstream claims would be the tallest (6 feet 3 inches; 1.90 meters) and widest (8 feet 2 inches; 2.49 meters) cabin in a purpose-built business jet, the 7,500-nm G700 is expected to enter service in mid-2023.
Aviation International News
UAS Sees Rebound in MENA Private Aviation Sector
Business jet OEMs have identified the Middle East as a target market and several wealthy individuals have moved to the region to take advantage of air charter opportunities, according to Dubai-based UAS International Trip Support. “As we officially emerge from the pandemic, the private aviation sector is rebounding incredibly fast...
Aviation International News
Flashback: Rosanvallon new president of Falcon Jet
REWIND: (AIN January 1997 p.38) John Rosenvallon, described as “a catalyst for uniting the company’s French and American teams,” has been appointed president of Dassault Falcon Jet Corp., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Dassault Aviation. In addition to his new post, the 45-year-old graduate of France’s prestigious Hautes...
Aviation International News
New Market Entrants Help Drive Demand, Says RightJet
Dubai-based charter and aircraft broker RightJet is making a name for itself as a regional business aviation services specialist with a canny emphasis on optimizing pricing. “We’ve had to be dynamic and agile in 2022,” CEO Mark Hardman told AIN. “I see 2023 as a good year for the industry—and the same with 2024 and 2025, despite the slowing of economies. That’s because of some of the challenges that exist elsewhere in the travel industry—connectivity with the airlines and service levels at airports. The good thing is all the new clients coming into the market.”
Aviation International News
Overall Aircraft Charter Rates Swing Higher in November
On-demand, average hourly charter rates moved lower for light and heavy jets, but were higher for turboprops and midsize and super-midsize jets between October and November, according to private aviation charter marketplace JetASAP. Based on 1,983 quotes fliers received through the JetASAP app, fliers saw an overall 4.5 percent increase in hourly rates.
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Expands Middle Eastern Market Inroads
Airbus Helicopters continues to make market inroads in the Middle East, announcing an aircraft order from Falcon Aviation Services and a services contract from The Helicopter Company on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022. Falcon Aviation Services—an Emirati air charter and sightseeing helicopter tours operator—ordered five H130 large-cabin singles for delivery over...
Aviation International News
IATA Forecasts Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023
While acknowledging the existence of some headwinds, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is maintaining an optimistic outlook for the global airline industry and expects that airlines jointly will post a net profit of $4.7 billion next year. That would mark the industry’s first positive result since the pandemic hit in 2020 and an improvement on the trade body’s previous outlook, released at its AGM in Doha in June, when it said that industrywide profitability in 2023 “appears within reach.”
Aviation International News
Bizliner-centric AMAC Expands Services and Subsidiaries
After establishing its reputation as a VIP airliner completion specialist, AMAC Aerospace (Static A24) has diversified both its aircraft services and portfolio of subsidiaries—growth the Swiss company is showcasing this week at MEBAA 2022. Meanwhile, the world’s first VIP Airbus ACJ350 is undergoing completion at its Basel headquarters, as are a trio of ACJ and Boeing BBJ narrowbodies, with more green aircraft inductions scheduled for next year.
