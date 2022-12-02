Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
UNC Big Man Armando Bacot Unsure on Timeline for Shoulder Injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — After missing North Carolina’s 80-72 loss on Sunday at Virginia Tech, star power forward Armando Bacot said there isn’t a clear timeline on his return from a bruised right shoulder. Bacot said he hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury Wednesday night during the opening...
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson discusses Hartman's bowl status, future
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has completely rewritten the Demon Deacon record book and will put his final stamp on his ACC legacy against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, but his future beyond that isn’t yet completely decided according to coach Dave Clawson Tuesday morning. “Sam...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes
With the transfer window opening on Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes. The 5’11, 175-pounder is the first public portal offer from the Longhorns in this transfer window and a sign that secondary coach Terry Joseph has identified the boundary cornerback position as one in need of experienced depth.
rhinotimes.com
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
rhinotimes.com
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OBITUARY: Ashley N. Welch
ELLERBE — Ashley N. Welch (Treece), 33, of Ellerbe, died in her home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 28, 1989 in St. Augustine, Florida. She is the daughter of Michael A. Treece, of the home, and Michelle Welch of Jacksonville, Florida. Ashley is survived by...
Krispy Kreme expands production in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Krispy Kreme announced it will expand operation as its Winston-Salem facility, to support the production of its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged donut product. The expansion will generate 180 new jobs with a $5.8 million capital investment over 3-4 years as part of the...
WXII 12
Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
WECT
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has struck lottery gold. Charlie Williams is the lucky winner of a $150,000 prize thanks to a $3 Powerball ticket. Williams bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Willaims initially won $50,000 by matching the...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
Comments / 0