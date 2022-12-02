ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

As Winter Arrives, Orange County Still Has No One To Run Its Cold Weather Shelter

By Jill Replogle
LAist
LAist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXIlu_0jVLOBwv00
Officials in Orange County have so far not been able to find a provider to operate a cold weather winter shelter. (Maya Sugarman / KPCC file photo)

For the first time in 15 years, Orange County may go without a cold weather winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness. County officials say they have not been able to find a provider to operate the shelter, in part because of staffing challenges.

"Any program that operates on the overnight can be challenging to find folks that are interested in working," said Doug Becht, who oversees Orange County’s Office of Care Coordination.

Becht said the county hasn't given up on finding a shelter operator. But time is getting tight — typically the shelter opens by early December.

In addition, the city of Santa Ana has publicly opposed hosting the cold weather shelter within city boundaries this year, saying it's time for other cities, especially in south Orange County, to do their fair share. "It has to be equitable, said city spokesperson Paul Eakins. "There should be cold weather shelters in other locations, too."

Santa Ana already has two, large year-round homeless shelters: the 425-bed Yale Navigation Center, run by the county, and the 200-bed Carnegie shelter, run by the city.

Other Shelters Have Barriers

Residents in south Orange County have long resisted opening shelters for unhoused people, arguing in part that clients would be far from the services that are largely concentrated in the county's central, urban core. (One exception: the Friendship Shelter in Laguna Beach, which has operated since 1988.)

More than a dozen homeless shelters exist in Orange County — many of them opened in recent years as a result of a legal settlement between local government and advocates for the unhoused. But most of these shelters have criteria for getting a spot, like showing long-term ties to the community or a referral from the local police department.

"There is no door anywhere in Orange County that a person can walk in and say, 'I need a place to sleep tonight,'" said Brooke Weitzman, an attorney with the Elder Law and Disability Rights Center and one of the lawyers who initially sued the county over its lack of shelter space in 2018.

Weitzman said many homeless services organizations are putting their efforts into longer-term solutions and have declined to step up to operate this year’s winter shelter.

"The providers in our county are seeing how much greater success they have serving people when they can put people in a private room with their own bathroom and a door that locks," she said. "People have the safety and security that makes it comfortable for them to come back every night and really engage with the services."

Weitzman added that having a winter shelter like the Santa Ana Armory, which operated last year and had a low barrier to entry, is necessary because existing shelters in Orange County are often full, and some people can't meet the criteria to get a bed.

"Having any emergency shelter available on cold or rainy nights is for some people the difference between staying healthy, and getting pneumonia or hypothermia," she said.

Weitzman thinks county officials should explore other options, like motel vouchers, to make sure everyone who needs to get out of the cold has a bed.

The Staffing Shortage Is Real

Last winter, Volunteers of America Los Angeles ran the Armory shelter. But Orlando Ward, the organization's executive director of external affairs, said they've had to curtail their involvement in short-term shelters like the Armory because they can't find workers.

"When we're struggling to keep staff in our full-time programs, it was not practical for us to bid on something that would be very difficult to staff, and staff at a high level," he said.

Ward wants funders to recognize the need for higher salaries for entry-level jobs in homeless services, pointing out that fast food chains are offering higher hourly wages than many shelters. His organization is helping to develop curriculum that would allow community college students to enter the field with more skills and, ideally, higher salaries.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings

A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
LONG BEACH, CA
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report

In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theoldmotor.com

California Parking Lot Filled With 1950s and 1960s Vehicles

Parking lot images are always interesting because they show a representative slice of vehicles on the road at the time. The lead photograph and the enlargeable views of it below were taken of a municipal parking facility lot in Santa Ana, CA, late in 1959 or 1960. American cars and...
SANTA ANA, CA
knewsradio.com

RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live

Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County

Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years

LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvineweekly.com

$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine

The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
588
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy