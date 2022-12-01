Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
Daily Markets: What Will a Fed Pivot Look Like?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.24%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s SENSEX ended the day essentially flat, up 0.02% and down 0.05%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.40%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.53% and South Korea’s KOSPI was 1.08% lower. Taiwan’s TAIEX set the pace, down 1.68% on a broad decline with only Consumer Services gaining on the day but even that was anemic at 0.02%.
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing...
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
Trying hands at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Down 55%, Is Nu Holdings a Buy Going Into 2023?
In this video, I will be talking about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the Latin American fintech company taking over the region. It's one of the biggest neobanks in the world. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used...
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Delek US Holdings (DK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.84), with the stock changing hands as low as $27.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Is Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX). NMIAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. NMIAX finds itself in...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks retreated from three-month highs and the dollar held on to gains following strong U.S. data that again suggested the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive interest rate increases. While investors remained hopeful of China's economy improving with the easing of the country's...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Airbnb, Datadog, Fortinet, Paycom Software and VeriSign
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Airbnb Inc. ABNB, Datadog Inc. DDOG, Fortinet Inc. FTNT, Paycom Software Inc. PAYC and VeriSign Inc. VRSN.
Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid
These toxic investments could wreak havoc on your portfolio if you aren't careful.
What's Next For Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock After A 17% Rise In A Month?
Anheuser-Busch InBev stock (NYSE: BUD) has seen a rise of 17% in a month, while it’s down 1% this year. This compares with 6% and -14% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This outperformance can partly be attributed to an upbeat Q3 performance, with sales and earnings rising, driven by higher demand. Furthermore, a recent upward revision in BUD’s stock price estimate from one of the Wall Street research firms has also bolstered its growth. Anheuser-Busch InBev is also the official sponsor for Qatar’s ongoing FIFA World Cup. Given that Qatar has banned the sale of beer inside the stadiums, the company is reportedly seeking a discount from its sponsorship deal with FIFA.
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound
As investors, maintaining a long-term focus is never more important than when the stock market is in decline. High-quality companies are often swept up in broad-based selling, even if their underlying businesses are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case for the two technology companies I'm about to share....
Where Is HSBC Stock Headed?
HSBC’s stock (NYSE: HSBC) has gained 1% YTD as compared to the 14% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at the current price of $31 per share, it is 24% below its fair value of $40 – Trefis’ estimate for HSBC’s valuation. The company topped the consensus estimates of profit in the third quarter of 2022. It posted total GAAP revenues of $11.6 billion – down 3% y-o-y, mainly due to lower noninterest revenues. The noninterest revenues primarily suffered in the wealth and personal banking segment due to impairment on the planned disposal of the retail banking operations in France. However, the impact was somewhat offset by a 30% increase in the net interest income (NII), which benefited from improvement in the interest rate environment and outstanding loan balances. On the expense front, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$659 million to $1.08 billion. It led to a 42% y-o-y decrease in the profit before tax to $3.1 billion. Overall, the adjusted net income was down 46% to $1.9 billion in the quarter.
Is Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) as a possible option. VTRIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. VTRIX finds...
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Alibaba (BABA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned +29% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
