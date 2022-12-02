ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold

JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA
capecodwave.com

East Sandwich Beach – Slideshow

EAST SANDWICH – Sure, it’s December but I didn’t care. I’m still bragging that I had this beach to myself on a recent beautiful, mostly sunny day. This part of East Sandwich Beach was not by the big public parking lot, but rather at a small public lot abut a quarter mile away on North Shore Boulevard next to Oceanside Cottages.
SANDWICH, MA
reportertoday.com

Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant

Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
NORTON, MA
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze

WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
DENNIS, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA

