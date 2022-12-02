Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod Mall seeking possible redevelopment with housing and a new hotel
With the closure of retail stores and a changing economy, Barnstable town officials gave the owners of the Cape Cod Mall a hearty endorsement to pursue the development of housing and possibly a hotel at the large Hyannis property. The Barnstable Town Council approved a request to rezone the 65-acre...
AOL Corp
'When they come in, they come in hard': Thousands of fish wash up on Cape Cod beaches
CAPE COD, Mass. – A "saury" situation has been playing out on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts in recent days. Thousands of small, slender fish have been found on bayside strands from Wellfleet to Barnstable, according to Owen Nichols, director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies.
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
hotelnewsresource.com
300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
NECN
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
capecoddaily.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early
Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
capecodwave.com
East Sandwich Beach – Slideshow
EAST SANDWICH – Sure, it’s December but I didn’t care. I’m still bragging that I had this beach to myself on a recent beautiful, mostly sunny day. This part of East Sandwich Beach was not by the big public parking lot, but rather at a small public lot abut a quarter mile away on North Shore Boulevard next to Oceanside Cottages.
reportertoday.com
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
capecod.com
PHOTOS: Falmouth Christmas Parade 2022
The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 59th Annual Christmas Parade traveled along Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.
4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022
Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants. Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
WCVB
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
capecod.com
New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
