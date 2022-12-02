Read full article on original website
Police name a second suspect in their investigation of a northwest Dallas murder
Dallas police now have the name of a man they’ve been looking for since early October when a victim named Miguel Guzman was fatally shot in Northwest Dallas near I-35 and Walnut Hill.
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
Dallas Crimes Up | Robbery & Car Part Theft
With 13 months of Crime Boss statistics behind The Dallas Express, it seems as good a time as any to identify some of the more alarming crime trends within Dallas city limits. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the city has seen its share of robberies increase, both of individuals and businesses. Seven out of the past 11 months of 2022 have seen hikes over 2021, with the most significant increases in April, May, and June, according to the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime dashboard.
Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has since confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.
Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash
A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
Dallas police arrest Texas man for two murders in 36-hour period
Dallas, Texas police and U.S. Marshals arrested Diavian Roberts for allegedly shooting and killing two people within a 36-hour period in the Dallas area.
Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park
The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
Man jailed in Dallas County, accused of two murders in two cities
A man is now jailed in Dallas, accused of two murders in two cities within 36 hours. Diavian Roberts is in the Dallas County jail on two counts of murder, One killing he’s accused of was at a Family Dollar
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home.
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
Attorneys for ex-cop say killing of Black woman in her home was ‘tragic accident’
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — On the first day of his murder trial, attorneys for white former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean told jurors Monday that his fatal shooting of Black homeowner Atatiana Jefferson through her window during a welfare check was a “tragic accident." Dean, 38, of...
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LUPER, QUINCY LAGRATE; B/M; POB: SHERMAN TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX;...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found a man seen on video beating a woman in Deep Ellum guilty of assault and obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video. Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty of...
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
