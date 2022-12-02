ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Crimes Up | Robbery & Car Part Theft

With 13 months of Crime Boss statistics behind The Dallas Express, it seems as good a time as any to identify some of the more alarming crime trends within Dallas city limits. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the city has seen its share of robberies increase, both of individuals and businesses. Seven out of the past 11 months of 2022 have seen hikes over 2021, with the most significant increases in April, May, and June, according to the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime dashboard.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash

A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
advocatemag.com

Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park

The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder

DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody

IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
IRVING, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Shady Trail

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LUPER, QUINCY LAGRATE; B/M; POB: SHERMAN TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX;...
KELLER, TX

