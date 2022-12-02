ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Reniya Kelly sets Hoover milestone; Bob Jones boys top Sparkman

Hoover’s Reniya Kelly scored 18 points to become the school’s girls’ all-time leading scorer in the 55-51 win over South Carolina’s Keenan on Saturday. Kelly, a 5-foot-7 junior point guard, led the Bucs (10-0) to the victory in the Queens of the Castle Showcase at Westwood High School in Blythe, S.C. Hoover also beat Camden (S.C.) 71-48 and host Westwood 51-35 in the showcase.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Theodore’s Will James, Ramsay’s Anthony Miles join All-Star roster

Theodore WR/DB Will James and Ramsay OL Anthony Miles have joined the Alabama roster for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The duo replaces Alabama OL commit Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston and Tennessee commit Rickey Gibson of Hewitt-Trussville. James is a Southern Miss commit. Miles is committed to Vanderbilt. The...
THEODORE, AL
CBS 42

The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham

This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2022 All-SEC football teams revealed, 5 from Alabama make first team

The 2022 All-SEC football teams were announced Tuesday with five Alabama players making the first team and five earning second-team honors. Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor was the lone first-team member from the offensive side of the ball. The defensive representatives included Will Anderson Jr and Henry To’o To’o along with defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders was the other linebacker on the first team after transferring to Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class

Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?

Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson wins 2nd straight Nagurski as national defensive player of the year

The week of college football’s individual award circuit began well for one Crimson Tide star. Linebacker Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for a second straight year at a Monday night banquet in Charlotte. The award honors the nation’s top defensive player. The other finalists were Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Georgia safety Christopher Smith and USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB football lands 20 players on C-USA all-conference teams

Despite falling short of expectations and finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the UAB football team continues to be a fixture in the postseason. The Conference USA league office released its 2022 all-conference teams today and 20 UAB players were selected, led by First Team All-Conference USA selections DeWayne McBride, Sidney Wells, Kadeem Telfort, Noah Wilder and Starling Thomas V.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season

This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy