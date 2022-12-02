Read full article on original website
Basketball roundup: Reniya Kelly sets Hoover milestone; Bob Jones boys top Sparkman
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly scored 18 points to become the school’s girls’ all-time leading scorer in the 55-51 win over South Carolina’s Keenan on Saturday. Kelly, a 5-foot-7 junior point guard, led the Bucs (10-0) to the victory in the Queens of the Castle Showcase at Westwood High School in Blythe, S.C. Hoover also beat Camden (S.C.) 71-48 and host Westwood 51-35 in the showcase.
AL.com Power 25: Champs Thompson, Saraland finish on top of final 2022 poll
For the fourth straight season, Class 7A champion Thompson finished the season atop the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings. The 11-3 Warriors defeated Auburn 49-24 last week to win a fourth consecutive state title. Mark Freeman’s team finished with 99 total votes, 1 shy of the maximum.
Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
Theodore’s Will James, Ramsay’s Anthony Miles join All-Star roster
Theodore WR/DB Will James and Ramsay OL Anthony Miles have joined the Alabama roster for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The duo replaces Alabama OL commit Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston and Tennessee commit Rickey Gibson of Hewitt-Trussville. James is a Southern Miss commit. Miles is committed to Vanderbilt. The...
The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn
ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb says he’s returning for 2023 season
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb announced Tuesday he will return for the 2023 season. Webb, a fourth-year junior, has rushed for 1,014 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He had been considering turning pro, but posted his decision on Instagram, writing “Let’s run it back one more year with the gang.”
Walker scores 30 and Buffen posts double-double to rally UAB past South Alabama
A trip down memory road was on hand for the UAB basketball team today in renewing an age-old Sun Belt rivalry from years past. It must have felt like the 1980s as the Blazers powered through a slim halftime deficit and held off a fierce rally in a 76-68 victory over South Alabama, Sunday, Dec. 4, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
2022 All-SEC football teams revealed, 5 from Alabama make first team
The 2022 All-SEC football teams were announced Tuesday with five Alabama players making the first team and five earning second-team honors. Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor was the lone first-team member from the offensive side of the ball. The defensive representatives included Will Anderson Jr and Henry To’o To’o along with defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders was the other linebacker on the first team after transferring to Arkansas.
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
South Alabama Earns Third Bowl Appearance in Program History
The Crimson Tide won’t be the only team from Alabama spending its postseason in New Orleans. The South Alabama Jaguars will face conference rival Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, set to be played at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 21. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Prichard, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Prichard. The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
Will Anderson wins 2nd straight Nagurski as national defensive player of the year
The week of college football’s individual award circuit began well for one Crimson Tide star. Linebacker Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for a second straight year at a Monday night banquet in Charlotte. The award honors the nation’s top defensive player. The other finalists were Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Georgia safety Christopher Smith and USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.
utv44.com
South Alabama accepts an invitation to R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Following the best regular season in its FBS history, South Alabama accepted an invitation to face Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl to take place on December 21. “We are so excited to be a part of the R+L Carriers New Orleans...
Alabama’s Byron Young accepts Senior Bowl invitation: ‘He has disruptive tools’
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. Young (6-foot-3, 293 pounds), who passed on the NFL Draft to return for his senior season, started 12 games along the defensive line for the Crimson Tide. “Byron Young continues...
UAB football lands 20 players on C-USA all-conference teams
Despite falling short of expectations and finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the UAB football team continues to be a fixture in the postseason. The Conference USA league office released its 2022 all-conference teams today and 20 UAB players were selected, led by First Team All-Conference USA selections DeWayne McBride, Sidney Wells, Kadeem Telfort, Noah Wilder and Starling Thomas V.
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
thebamabuzz.com
3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season
This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
