1027wbow.com
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek,...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly...
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
Hundreds enjoy free meal, meeting with Santa at Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch on Saturday for their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event. Children got to have a free meal, make a holiday ornament and got to meet Santa Claus before they left. Executive director for the ranch Scott Minier said he was blown away with the turnout.
‘Toys for Tots’ looks to help thousands of children ahead of Holidays
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The local Marines Corps Reserves partnered with another organization to help provide for thousands of kids for Christmas. “Toys for Tots” was accepting donations outside of 105.5 The Legend in Brazil, in hopes of providing for about 2,600 kids who are registered with the program, according to 1st Sargent Daniel Wald.
