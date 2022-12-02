AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO