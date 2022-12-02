ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Former Johnston South Carolina Mayor, Terrance Culbreath, has died

(JOHNSTON, SC) - Former Johnston, South Carolina Mayor Terrence Culbreath has died. Culbreath served two terms as Mayor, from 2014 to 2022. Current Mayor Thomas Holmes said that the news is hitting the community hard, as Culbreath was just 39 years old. Mayor Holmes says Culbreath was at home when he passed away Sunday night around 8pm, and that is was sudden.
JOHNSTON, SC
wfxg.com

Columbia County hosts 58th annual Christmas Parade

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County hosted its 58th Annual Christmas Parade today with more than 100 floats. The parade started at 3:30 p.m. People waited on each side of the street, eager for what was to come. Some familiar faces could be seen in the line up. FOX54 had...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

On The Run-Off Tour stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - As candidates make final stops, local groups are encouraging voters to cast their ballots by Tuesday. The "On The Run-Off Tour" stopped in Augusta today at the Southgate Shopping Center. Local voting and civil rights groups met to build excitement and boost voter turnout. The ACLU...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augustans meet to discuss secession of Summerville

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -SUNDAY WAS THE FIRST of many MEETINGs TO DISCUSS THE SUMMERVILLE neighborhoods BECOMING A SEPARATE ENTITY FROM RICHMOND COUNTY. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLy AS many AUGUSTANS CAME OUT TO EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITY OF FORMING A NEW CITY AND SHARE THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT THE IDEA. THE PROPOSED...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Confrontation in Burke County leads to murder investigation, police say

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 37-year-old Joshua Hammock Tuesday morning. Deputies allege Hammock murdered 41-year-old Jason Fort in Sardis late Monday evening. Police say the preliminary investigation says Fort was shot by Hammock following a confrontation on the 1200 block of...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

