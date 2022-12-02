Read full article on original website
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Is It Legal To Drive With Christmas Lights On Your Car In Texas?
With so many people getting into the Christmas spirit, it's only natural to extend that love of the holidays to an important, everyday part of our lives that we depend on for transportation over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house... The 4-door, All wheel drive sleigh known...
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up
Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
everythinglubbock.com
Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
More than 250 travel to West Texas to experience ‘Hawking’
LUBBOCK, Texas– More than 250 people from around the world are visiting West Texas this week for the 61st annual North American Falconers Association Field Meet, organizers told KLBK News on Monday. “Today was the first day that I went out with that bird. So, just kind of getting acclimated but she’ll be on tomorrow. […]
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Three Lubbock ISD teams featured in latest TABC Girls Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings after going 5-0 last week, including a McDonald’s Classic title in El Paso. Lubbock Cooper stays at No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings, and Coronado makes its debut at No. 22. Lubbock ISD is […]
everythinglubbock.com
‘The LBK Light Show’: South Lubbock home provides Christmas light show from own front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas – What started as simple lawn decorations has snowballed into a light show extravaganza for one south Lubbock family. The Waagner family have been putting on a light show for everyone to enjoy for the past four years. “As a kid, there was a house that was...
Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late
As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
everythinglubbock.com
Have the best tamales? Compete at Amigos 14th annual cook-off in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos is gearing up for its 14th annual Tamal Cook-Off where guest go head-to-head for the top spot. Lubbock Amigos Store Director, Julio Elizalde said this is a great way to bring the community together. “It’s a good thing for people, we get a lot of...
How Did A Lubbock Man Enjoy The Most Stress-Free Weekend Ever?
In this busy, get up and go day and age, desperate times call for desperate measures. And not getting ANY calls for desperate measures, other otherwise, is freaking bliss. It all started Saturday Morning, as I decided to pop into the office to get some work done early, when I noticed something peculiar about my cell phone. No matter what I tried, the buttons on the front would not respond. This means, since I use a pass code to keep things safe (and out of the hands of snoopy co-workers), that my phone was essentially, a brick.
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired
Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
