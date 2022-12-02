ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too

We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thank Goodness Lubbock Doesn’t Play Army Man Dress Up

Just thinking about this makes me smile. Lubbock is one of the most conservative places in the U.S. That's not my thing, but you do you and I'll do me. Lubbock votes conservative, trolls with conservative flags, and has even had big whoop-de-doo conservative runs around the Loop. Again, that's okay if that's how you want to spend your time.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding

Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice

LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock: Learn How to Drive in the Snow Before It’s Too Late

As the weather continues to cool down and winter officially approaches, it is important to refresh yourself on how to drive in snowy and icy conditions. When you live somewhere like Lubbock, it is easy to forget how to drive in these conditions because we don't experience it very often. However, that is not an excuse to not know how to keep yourself and those around you safe. I would love to see fewer accident in the Hub City when w get our first big snow of the season, so here are 5 things to remember.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

How Did A Lubbock Man Enjoy The Most Stress-Free Weekend Ever?

In this busy, get up and go day and age, desperate times call for desperate measures. And not getting ANY calls for desperate measures, other otherwise, is freaking bliss. It all started Saturday Morning, as I decided to pop into the office to get some work done early, when I noticed something peculiar about my cell phone. No matter what I tried, the buttons on the front would not respond. This means, since I use a pass code to keep things safe (and out of the hands of snoopy co-workers), that my phone was essentially, a brick.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Fight in the Shrubs Outside of a Lubbock Motel Leads to Shot Being Fired

Reports say that two men were fighting in the shrubs outside of a Lubbock motel right before a shot was fired the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. KAMC News reports it happened at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. An employee told officers that they had noticed a man standing outside of the lobby before a second man walked up. The first man seemed to confront the second and a fight broke out.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy