Grade Report: Defense Struggles in Georgia's SEC Championship Win
The Bulldogs won the SEC Championship, but many fans came away concerned about what was Georgia Football's worst defensive performance of the season.
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football-Ohio State College Football Playoff matchup
Georgia now knows who it will play in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs drew the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game that Kirk Herbstreit played in. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-30...
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly
The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
ESPN College Gameday Makes Picks for SECCG
Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would ...
Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral
One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't. On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
SEC Analyst On Kirby Smart: We Might Be Seeing The Next Coming Of Nick Saban
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the College Football Playoff again but this time they might not be joined by longtime powerhouse Alabama. For one SEC analyst, that could mean great things for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, SEC analyst Takeo Spikes...
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
UNG honors its 20 Under 40
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its inaugural “20 Under 40″ program. This recognition was established to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or distinguished service to others, and was created by Alumni Relations Officer Jared Patterson and the Young Alumni Board.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Deborah Gonzalez and Restorative Justice
Crime is on the rise in the US and in Athens, and was on the minds of voters in this year’s midterm elections. While many elected officials take a “get-tough” stance on the issue, Deborah Gonzalez favors a softer approach. Gonzalez, the District Attorney for Georgia’s Western Judicial Circuit, joins us to explain how restorative justice can make both the victims of crime – and the perpetrators – whole.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
