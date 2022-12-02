It's very early, three in the morning type early, and Air VGK is slipping through the clouds and stars of the Midwest. The front end of the plane is silent as is the back. But in the middle, where the players reside, the lights are up and there's a mild buzz. The murmur of family hanging together, playing cards, games and telling stories. Every once in a while, a shout punches into the silence of the other cabins as someone wins a hand. It's comfortable and uninhibited. The sounds of a team.

3 HOURS AGO