Related
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh. Everett Fitzhugh is finally comfortable. In his second season as...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
Kadri's three points lead Flames past Coyotes
CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal at 15:42 of the third period on a power play to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. Kadri, who also had two assists, one-timed a cross-ice pass from Tyler Toffoli in the right face-off...
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
NHL
Caps Reach Journey's End in Philly
Finally, the finale. The Caps have been on the road for nearly two weeks, but the journey comes to an end on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers. The Capitals left home immediately after a shutout win at home against Calgary on Black Friday, and a dozen days later, they'll finish a coast-to-coast journey replete with ups and downs.
NHL
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
NHL
Davidson: 'I definitely consider Seattle my second home'
MONTREAL -- If Jared Davidson wasn't playing in Spokane tonight, he'd be in the Climate Pledge Arena stands. It's a quick 35-minute drive from his billet house in the Seattle suburb of Covington, WA to the home of the Kraken, but the schedule makers have him facing the Chiefs instead of watching the Canadiens close out their road trip.
NHL
BLOG: Yamamoto ready to return to the lineup against Washington
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will receive reinforcements in the form of forward Kailer Yamamoto's return to the lineup on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. The Spokane, Wash. product has missed the last 11 games since last appearing for the Blue & Orange in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning back on Nov. 8 at AMALIE Arena. Yamamoto also missed the Oilers season opener against the Vancouver Canucks before recording three assists, 15 shots and a +4 plus/minus in the following 13 games prior to coming down with his upper-body injury.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Overtime on Saturday
Fischer scores in second straight game, Arizona plays next in Calgary on Monday. Christian Fischer and Jakob Chychrun scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. Bo Horvat scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner in overtime,...
NHL
Lawless: Golden Knights Continue to Rise to Occasion
It's very early, three in the morning type early, and Air VGK is slipping through the clouds and stars of the Midwest. The front end of the plane is silent as is the back. But in the middle, where the players reside, the lights are up and there's a mild buzz. The murmur of family hanging together, playing cards, games and telling stories. Every once in a while, a shout punches into the silence of the other cabins as someone wins a hand. It's comfortable and uninhibited. The sounds of a team.
NHL
Ducks Claim Center Megna on Waivers from Colorado
The Ducks have claimed center Jayson Megna on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Megna, 32 (2/1/90), has scored 10-15=25 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 162 career NHL games with Colorado (2019-22), Vancouver (2016-18), New York Rangers (2015-16) and Pittsburgh (2013-15). He appeared in 14 games with the Avalanche this season, while he set single-season career highs in points (4-4=8), goals, assists and games (58) in 2016-17 with Vancouver.
NHL
7 Facts: Hudson Fasching
Fasching made his Islanders debut on Dec. 4 vs Chicago. Hudson Fasching made his New York Islanders debut on Sunday night, filling in for the injured Cal Clutterbuck. Fasching played 13:04 with two shots, two hits and a block on a line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. "It's always...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers return home; Holiday ticket packages
After wrapping up their long five-game road trip with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Panthers will return to South Florida to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Getting in a few more frequent-flyer miles, the Panthers will then travel across the Sunshine State to battle...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.6.22 vs.CBJ
PIT: 13-8-4 (30 points) | CBJ: 8-13-2 (18 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena for their second of four meetings in the 2022-23 season. Tonight, the Penguins are on their last game of a five-game homestand where they've gone 2-1-1 and on the season at home the Penguins are 6-3-2. Last season, the Penguins were a perfect 4-0-0 against the Blue Jackets and are 1-0-0 against them this year. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). Pittsburgh is 16-3-1 in its last 20 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017.Pittsburgh is 33-10-4 all-time against Columbus. The Penguins all-time record at home versus the Blue Jackets is 19-4-0.
