ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

‘Indiana Jones’ trailer drops; Harrison Ford is ‘de-aged’ in some scenes

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqCnW_0jVL4bje00

A trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was released Friday and it may give fans of the series pause as the movie’s star, Harrison Ford, gets a digital “de-aging.”

The latest — and according to Ford, the final — movie in the series is set in 1969, and features a flashback to the character’s past in the 1940s.

Ford, who is 80, told Empire magazine about the de-aging treatment for the flashback sequence, and a snippet is included in the trailer.

In the trailer, you see Indy teaching in New York City years after the setting of the first movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”. His friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) shows up and tries to convince him to join him in another adventure.

“Those days have come and gone,” Ford’s character says. “Perhaps,” Sallah says. “Perhaps not.”

The movie is set to be released in June 2023.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy