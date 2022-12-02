Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Man Has Been Arrested For Assaulting & Exposing Himself To Several Women On The TTC
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged a man in connection to a string of sexual assaults and indecent acts that took place at various TTC subway stations across the city. Several reports were made to the police about these incidents throughout the month of October. On October...
Narcity
Toronto Police Have Taken 62 Guns Off Of The Street In A Firearm Trafficking Investigation
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has taken 62 guns off of the street in an eight-month-long firearm trafficking investigation titled "Project Barbell." The fruitful investigation has led to six arrests, 260 criminal charges and the confiscation of 62 firearms, according to a press release. The investigation started last fall in 2021,...
Narcity
Police Release Suspect Photo Of The Person Who Shot A Woman At A Mississauga Gas Station
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released a photo of the suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur. On December 3, the Brampton woman was shot and killed near the Petro-Canada gas station by Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga. Police confirmed to Narcity on Monday that she was...
Narcity
A Van Stolen From The Toronto Humane Society Has Been Found & Donations Have Been Pouring In
A robbery involving the Toronto Humane Society (THS) on Giving Tuesday has managed to wrap up with a bit of a happier ending. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it recovered a rescue van that was stolen from the charity last week, and on top of that, THS has since received a flood of donations.
Narcity
Police Have Identified The 21-Year Old-Woman Shot & Killed Near A Gas Station In Mississauga
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have identified the young woman who was shot and killed near a gas station in Mississauga. Police were called just before 10:40 p.m. on December 3 due to reports of a woman being shot near Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga, according to a press release.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn't say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, according to the officer who was with him that night
Narcity
A Man Was Shot While In A Car On His Driveway & York Police Are Searching For Suspects
A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while sitting in his car in his own driveway over the weekend. York Regional Police (YRP) were called after reports of a shooting in the area of Boiton Street and Hewison Avenue, near Elgin Mills Road East and Hwy 404 in Richmond Hill, at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3.
Atlanta officer, armed suspect hit by alleged drunken driver during foot chase
A police officer chasing an armed man through a southeast Atlanta street was hit by an alleged drunk driver Monday night, authorities said.
Narcity
A 23-Year-Old Woman Was Hit By A Loose Trailer Wheel On Hwy 401 & Charges Have Been Laid
Driving on Highway 401 is scary enough without the looming threat of flying wheels. A 23-year-old Ottawa woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday after her vehicle was struck by a loose wheel while driving down the 401. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported that on December 4 at...
Suspect arrested in Ohio after allegedly shooting man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
A man who Detroit police say shot someone in Greektown last month over an elevator dispute has been arrested in Ohio. The man will be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police
The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
