theadvocate.com
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Flashbak
A Night Of Beer, Dancing and Free Crabs at A Louisiana Roadhouse in September 1938
In September 1938, photographer Russell Lee, on assignment with the Farm Security Administration to document everyday life in the US, spent a Friday evening at Danos’ Night Club, a roadhouse off Highway 1 in Raceland, Louisiana. It was the night of the free weekly crab boil. Raceland is a...
theadvocate.com
ExxonMobil finalizes $500 million expansion at Baton Rouge plant; here’s what they’ll make
ExxonMobil on Tuesday said it has finalized a $500 million expansion at its polyolefins plant on Scenic Highway that should boost the petrochemical giant’s output of a specialty chemical used in plastics manufacturing. The expansion will help boost ExxonMobil’s annual production of polypropylene along the Gulf Coast by 450,000...
Squatters were in and out of abandoned hotel in Lafayette where fire happened, officials said
they find a way to get inside the rooms
NOLA.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
lsuagcenter.com
Cajun, Creole cuisine highlighted at culinary camp
(12/05/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — A group of 27 campers from across the state recently received a lesson in Louisiana cooking and history. The LSU AgCenter Camp Culinary, held Nov. 21 to 22 at the Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center near Pollock, introduced the youth participants to a broad array of introductory cooking skills and techniques, which also included many different types of kitchen tools and equipment, said Adam O’Malley, 4-H program coordinator.
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wbrz.com
Dog owner could face charges after passerby spotted neglected animals in Ascension parking lot
DONALDSONVILLE - The Humane Society of Louisiana thanked a woman after she called for help when she saw three dogs living in "deplorable conditions" in a parking lot off LA Highway 1 in Ascension Parish. The HSLA said Jennifer Mistretta was driving down LA Highway 1 on Dec. 2 when...
wbrz.com
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed. The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
