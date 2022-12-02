Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans for First LNG Terminals
By Vanessa Dezem (Bloomberg) Germany’s plans to start imports of liquefied natural gas this month are at risk of being derailed by the weather. Strong wind, freezing temperatures, high waves — or a combination — have already interrupted some works on its first terminals, and could delay some of the projects due to launch by the end of the year.
gcaptain.com
Oman’s OQ to Study Feasibility of Producing Green Ammonia and Methanol -Report
Oman’s state-owned energy company OQ is set to study the feasibility of producing green ammonia and green methanol under a memorandum of understanding with A.P. Moller-Maersk, Japan’s Sumitomo and Omani logistics provider Asyad, state news agency ONA said on Monday. Maersk is in the process of developing a...
gcaptain.com
Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse
Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February. The flow dropped...
gcaptain.com
New Kite System for Ships Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
France-based wind propulsion specialist Airseas is sharing the first footage of its automated kite system Seawing in use during transatlantic sea trials. The trial took place on board the roll-on/roll-off ship Ville de Bordeaux as it transported aircraft components between Europe and the United States. With the release of the new footage, Airseas is also announcing the successful completion of the crucial initial stages of sea trials.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
gcaptain.com
Tanker Jam Off Turkey as Price Cap on Russian Crude Kicks In
Dec 5 (Reuters) – Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West’s price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Around 19 crude oil tankers...
gcaptain.com
North Sea Producers to Explore Electrifying Oil and Gas Fields
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – North Sea producers BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy on Tuesday signed an agreement to study the electrification of oil and gasoffshore production facilities in West of Shetland area. The initiative focuses on three of the North Sea’s largest fields – the BP-operated Clair field,...
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project.
China announces rollback of strict anti-Covid measures
Public frustration with the restrictions appears to have finally swayed the opinion of officials.
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
Microsoft in 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo (7974.T) platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
gcaptain.com
Turkish Tanker Jam Leaves Millions of Barrels Stuck at Sea
Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured. The government in Ankara is insisting the ships have a letter from their insurer guaranteeing cover...
gcaptain.com
Sign of the Times: New World’s Largest Containership Sails Light on Maiden Voyage
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden voyage to North Europe, apparently less than three-quarters full, evidencing the severe contraction in demand impacting the tradelane. The ULCV was the final ship to be delivered of an order of the ten A24 series...
