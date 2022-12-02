ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

gcaptain.com

Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans for First LNG Terminals

By Vanessa Dezem (Bloomberg) Germany’s plans to start imports of liquefied natural gas this month are at risk of being derailed by the weather. Strong wind, freezing temperatures, high waves — or a combination — have already interrupted some works on its first terminals, and could delay some of the projects due to launch by the end of the year.
gcaptain.com

Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse

Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February. The flow dropped...
gcaptain.com

New Kite System for Ships Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage

France-based wind propulsion specialist Airseas is sharing the first footage of its automated kite system Seawing in use during transatlantic sea trials. The trial took place on board the roll-on/roll-off ship Ville de Bordeaux as it transported aircraft components between Europe and the United States. With the release of the new footage, Airseas is also announcing the successful completion of the crucial initial stages of sea trials.
gcaptain.com

Tanker Jam Off Turkey as Price Cap on Russian Crude Kicks In

Dec 5 (Reuters) – Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West’s price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Around 19 crude oil tankers...
gcaptain.com

North Sea Producers to Explore Electrifying Oil and Gas Fields

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – North Sea producers BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy on Tuesday signed an agreement to study the electrification of oil and gasoffshore production facilities in West of Shetland area. The initiative focuses on three of the North Sea’s largest fields – the BP-operated Clair field,...
gcaptain.com

Turkish Tanker Jam Leaves Millions of Barrels Stuck at Sea

Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured. The government in Ankara is insisting the ships have a letter from their insurer guaranteeing cover...

