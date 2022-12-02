Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Seventh Annual Eagle Awards
The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards. Nominations for the seventh annual Eagle Awards are open online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards-2023.com and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official,...
alreporter.com
Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture
Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
alreporter.com
Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president
Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
alreporter.com
Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. v. AG: Fight over execution process, aiming higher is the answer
Attorney General Steve Marshall participated in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police 2021 Memorial Service Friday May 7, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Who do you think you are, Kay Ivey?. That seemed to be the message of a performing arts-worthy press conference held by Alabama AG...
alreporter.com
Marshall: “There is no moratorium on executions in Alabama”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 with Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2020. GOVERNOR's OFFICE/HAL YEAGER. Two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to exact a “top-to-bottom” review of the current process, Attorney General Steve Marshall told media Monday that “there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama.”
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana traffic stop leads to major drug bust
COLUMBIANA – On Tuesday Nov. 29, a traffic stop in Columbiana led to a major drug bust. Patrick Burns, 42, was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Comments / 0