Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
‘A miserable disease’: Doctors warn measles poses a serious risk for unvaccinated adults too
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As of Monday, 56 cases of measles were tied to a central Ohio outbreak, according to Columbus Public Health. While most cases are for children under the age of 5, doctors warn measles can be serious for adults too. “Measles is a miserable disease,” said Dr....
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Human remains found by hunter in Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
WKYC
Central Ohio health departments work with ODH, Nationwide Children’s to contain measles spread
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An extensive effort remains underway to contain a measles outbreak that originated in the Columbus area. Local health departments are working with Nationwide Children's Hospital to make sure vaccines are getting into the arms that need them and the Ohio Department of Health to process tests.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
sciotopost.com
South Bloomfield Sheetz to Open on Tuesday to the Public
Altoona, PA (December 5, 2022) — On Tuesday, December 6, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open its 20th Columbus-area store located at 5010 Corrine Dr. South Bloomfield, OH 43103. The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes...
ycitynews.com
Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people
A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
