Columbus, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Human remains found by hunter in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

South Bloomfield Sheetz to Open on Tuesday to the Public

Altoona, PA (December 5, 2022) — On Tuesday, December 6, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open its 20th Columbus-area store located at 5010 Corrine Dr. South Bloomfield, OH 43103. The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes...
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
ycitynews.com

Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people

A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE

