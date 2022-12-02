Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Seventh Annual Eagle Awards
The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards. Nominations for the seventh annual Eagle Awards are open online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards-2023.com and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official,...
wbrc.com
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
alreporter.com
Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president
Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
alreporter.com
Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture
Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
alreporter.com
Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
alreporter.com
Marshall: “There is no moratorium on executions in Alabama”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 with Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2020. GOVERNOR's OFFICE/HAL YEAGER. Two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to exact a “top-to-bottom” review of the current process, Attorney General Steve Marshall told media Monday that “there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama.”
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
wtvy.com
EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
WSFA
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
wvtm13.com
Cloudy and wet to begin the week
A rainy weather pattern develops for the upcoming week. Along with the clouds, mild temperatures will turn warmer by the middle of the week. Check the video forecast for the latest. CLOUDY AND WET WEATHER THIS WEEK. Showers will remain possible through the day Monday. Again. the best chance for...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
WSFA
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
