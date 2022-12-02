Read full article on original website
Basketball: Minot shines on opening night for Class A
The Magi got wins on the boys’ and girls’ sides, as the Majettes set a school record with 107 points in their win. Minot Auditorium Shootout Westhope-Newburg 44 South Prairie-Max 34 Final #2 Kenmare-Bowbells 58 Bishop Ryan 29 Final Stanley 53 Velva 49 Final #6 Thompson 44 Bottineau 42 Final New Town 53 Dickinson Trinity […]
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury and Fillmore Central split doubleheader in tightly contested games
GENEVA, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs and Fillmore Central Panthers two games Saturday went right down to the wire. The boys and girls basketball contests were decided by a combined three points. Fillmore Central won the girls game 38-36 while Fairbury took the boys game 45-44. In the girls...
