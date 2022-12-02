Mountain Bike Racing: Stillwater runs state title streak to five

The Stillwater Mountain Bike Team captured the program’s fifth consecutive state championship earlier this fall following a strong showing in the Minnesota Cycling Association’s All-Team Finale on Oct. 15-16 at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.

Stillwater placed first among the 28 high school teams in Division 1 at Redhead Mountain and that also clinched the season-long points title. Stillwater also placed third in the Middle School D1 standings, helping the team to the overall state championship when combining the points from both divisions.

There were six races conducted this fall leading up to the All-Team Finale. Teams compete in just four of the six earlier races, but all participate during the final weekend.

Stillwater won all four of its regular season races in the high school division, starting with a victory at Lake Rebecca in Rockford on Sept. 10-11. Stillwater also prevailed at Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wis., on Sept. 17-18, and at Gamehaven Scout Reservation in Rochester (Sept. 24-25) before adding another victory at Mount Kato in Mankato on Oct. 1-2.

Stillwater easily outdistanced its closest pursuer Duluth East 4,322-4,189 in the All-Team Finale.

A team’s average score and points in the final race determine the final standings as Stillwater outdistanced Duluth East 8,510.75-8,301.5 for the title. Hopkins finished third for the second year in a row with a total of 8,058.25.

In the Middle School division, Stillwater finished third in the season-ending event at Redhead Mountain and also secured third place in the overall standings.

Stillwater’s John Kubiak claimed top individual honors in the boys varsity division, racking up 1,222.5 points to hold off runner-up Isaac Allred (1,190) of Winona. Jack Ralston placed 14th among varsity racers while teammates Logan Makowski and Everett Lauer followed in 24th and 26th.

A member of the team since eighth grade, Kubiak finished first at Lake Rebecca, Whitetail, Mount Kato and in the final race at Redhead Mountain. He finished second at Gamehaven.

Setting the pace for Stillwater in the middle school division were Emmett Valley and Charlie Sanderson, who finished 1-2 in the eighth-grade standings. Jack Kalmon wasn’t far behind in sixth place among the eighth-graders.

Teddy Sanderson and Henry Weis placed fourth and eighth for Stillwater in the sixth-grade division.

Among the girls, Lily Ward was the individual runner-up in the varsity standings while teammate Elizabeth Smitten followed in 18th place. Stella Powell placed second in the girls JV3 category.

Stillwater also received eighth-place showings from Eloise Powell in the ninth-grade division and Gabi Lehmann in the JV2 division.

This is the 11th year for the Minnesota Cycling Association. Stillwater started its run of state titles in 2017 and added championships in 2018, 2019, 2021 and now 2022. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Here are some of Stillwater’s top performers who placed among the top 10 for total points in their division during the season:

Boys

Category Athlete Place

6th grade Teddy Sanderson 4th

6th grade Henry Weis 8th

8th grade Emmett Valley 1st

8th grade Charlie Sanderson 2nd

8th grade Jack Kalmon 6th

Varsity John Kubiak 1st

Girls

9th grade Eloise Powell 8th

JV2 Gabi Lehmann 8th

JV3 Stella Powell 2nd

Varsity Lily Ward 2nd

Kubiak enjoys productive year

The individual state championship was one part of a busy and productive fall racing season for John Kubiak.

The senior also finished sixth in the 17-18 year old Junior Men’s Division of the USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships in Frederick, Md., on Oct. 23.

Kubiak, who is also a captain for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team, competed in several events across the country this year. In March, he raced 36 miles in the Barry Roubaix Killer Gravel Road Race in Hastings, Mich., and placed first in his age group and third overall in a race that featured 1,700 racers.

Then in June, Kubiak raced 132 miles in the Belgian Waffle Gravel Bike Race in Asheville, N.C., and finished second in his age group. He followed that with a first-place finish in his age group in the Dust Bowl, a 100-mile bike race in Eminence, Ind.

Kubiak also traveled to Vermont in September to compete in the four-day Green Mountain Stage Race that included many of the top bike racers in the country.