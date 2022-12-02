Read full article on original website
BIC Bank partners Compass Plus Technologies to expand its payment services
Cambodian commercial bank BIC Bank has selected Compass Plus Technologies and its TranzAxis payments platform as it looks to “significantly expand its digital offering”. The bank, which received its commercial banking licence from the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) in 2018, has successfully migrated its in-house processing centre to TranzAxis to help enable its planned business expansion. Compass Plus Technologies’ regional partner eCam Solutions assisted with the migration.
Indian lendtech KreditBee bags $80m in Series D funding round
Indian lending platform KreditBee has raised $80 million in its ongoing Series D funding round. The round saw participation from existing investors Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, NewQuest Capital Partners, and Mirae Asset Ventures, as well as new investor MUFG Bank. KreditBee was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in...
SME challenger bank Allica bags £100m Series C funding
Allica Bank, a UK-based challenger providing banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured £100 million in a Series C funding round led by TCV with participation from existing backers Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management. The bank previously raised £55 million in funding in June...
Hodge Bank taps LexisNexis to streamline customer onboarding
Cardiff-based lending and savings provider Hodge Bank has selected LexisNexis Risk Solutions and its RiskNarrative platform to automate customer onboarding and boost its anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud protection. LexisNexis says its solution will help Hodge Bank “onboard new customers faster and more efficiently, without compromising on risk”.
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 18 | Online payments and personalisation
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Kirsty Morris, managing director at Barclaycard Payments, to discuss the trends and developments in online payments over 2022 and what the future might hold for the space. Kirsty and FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle discuss how customer...
Veritex Community Bank taps Finzly to transform payments
Texas-based Veritex Community Bank has selected Finzly’s Payment Hub solution as it looks to upgrade its payment capabilities. The bank will utilise Finzly’s tech to consolidate ACH and Fedwire under a single platform. In the future, the bank will also have the option to use the platform’s readymade connections to the RTP and FedNow instant payment rails.
Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia launches digital bank Rize
Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank, has officially launched Rize, a new digital bank for Malaysian customers. Rize will offer a host of services including deposits, withdrawals and transfers, account management, personal finance management, ATM services, e-statements and personal financing. “At...
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
Broadridge’s LTX appoints Jim Kwiatkowski as CEO
LTX, Broadridge Financial Solutions’ AI-led digital trading business, has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to the role of CEO. Kwiatkowski has more than 20 years of experience in the electronic trading industry. He joined LTX in 2021 as chief revenue officer, spearheading business, commercial and operational developments. “Jim Kwiatkowski is a...
The Bank of London names former Metro Bank exec Marc Jenkins as new UK CFO
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has appointed Marc Jenkins as its new chief financial officer (CFO) UK. Jenkins will also become a member of the executive management committee at the firm. The Bank of London says that in his new role, Jenkins will be responsible for “all accounting,...
Content Hub: Banking Tech Awards 2022 Winners
Here, we showcase some of the brightest people, teams, projects, products and technologies that won at this year’s Banking Tech Awards. The annual Banking Tech Awards – now in their 23rd year – took place on 1 December 2022 at the elegant 5-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
Commerzbank taps Nexi to develop card processing solution
German banking group Commerzbank has selected Nets, part of the European paytech Nexi Group, to develop a solution for processing credit, debit and prepaid cards. Nexi says it is aiming to develop a “streamlined and scalable” solution, with the bank’s card processing operations being managed by Nets going forward.
Centring end-user productivity through a revolutionised desktop experience
Adam Toms, global COO of OpenFin and CEO of OpenFin Europe, highlights how his team is empowering firms to maximise the value of the powerful tools that already exist on their user desktops. What are some of the most significant pain points experienced by capital markets firms today? How have...
