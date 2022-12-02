NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO