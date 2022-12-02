Read full article on original website
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms massive sales milestone
The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing's first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports. Taking to his...
Galaxy A14 5G: New renders and an official support page hint at imminent launch for the new possible budget smartphone
Previous leaks have pointed to the release of the Samsung SM-A146B as the Galaxy A14 5G in India. Now, this might indeed be the case, as the same model number has popped up (in dual-SIM mode) within the OEM's official support material for consumers in that country. Therefore, it seems...
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
Cool Pi 4 Model B: Rockchip RK3588S-based SBC launches with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor
The Cool Pi 4 Model B is another rip-off of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, albeit one that utilises a more powerful SoC. Specifically, the Cool Pi comes with the Rockchip RK3588S, a chipset that contains four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, another four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G610 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and 8K/60 FPS video decoding. Additionally, the chipset provides 8K/30 FPS video encoding, as well as an NPU that can deliver up to 6 TOPS of performance.
Deal | SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB is 28% off on Amazon
Wireless mechanical keyboards with per-key RGB and fast response times can be quite expensive. At its normal retail price of >US$200, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is one such keyboard. Fortunately, Amazon currently has the device for a cool US$68 off, making the compact keyboard considerably cheaper. Originally launched...
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is torn down online in search of carbon fiber
With a total mass rated at 960 grams (g), the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is one of the lightest ultrabooks Lenovo has produced to date. The OEM seeks to dissuade any durability-related worries by touting it as having a "Carbon Fiber + Magnesium Chassis". Nevertheless, the company may not have expected the vlogger Zach Nelson of the channel JerryRigEverything to disassemble a Storm Gray review unit of the laptop to verify these claims.
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
PineBuds Pro: PINE64 launches TWS earbuds with better ANC than Apple AirPods Pro
PINE64 has started selling the PineBuds Pro, a pair of TWS earbuds that the company announced in April. According to the company, the PineBuds Pro rely on 6 mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims outperform typical 10 mm drivers in audio quality and bass reproduction while delivering a 20Hz-20KHz frequency response. For reference, PineBuds Pro put these 6 mm drivers to use with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity but only the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
RedMagic 8 Pro display, battery and camera specs revealed by new leak
Nubia confirmed that its upcoming RedMagic 8 Pro would be one of the many smartphones to use Qualcomm's shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Subsequent 3C and Bluetooth SIG listings confirmed its model number (NX729J) and fast charging wattage (up to 165 Watts). Now, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via @Stufflistings on Twitter) has shed light on some more specifications of the gaming smartphone.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion re-released in new Pantone Color of the Year 2023 special edition
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable. Pantone remains under fire online for putting whole swathes of its color libraries behind a new paywall in Adobe Creative Cloud; however, there now is another way to be sure of permanent access to one of its standardized shades: on the back of a new version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 CPUs could go on sale starting January 10
We reported last month that AMD is likely to release three Ryzen 7000 non-X series CPUs in Q1 2023. The processors which include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600 are rumored to be 65 W parts that have the same core counts as their X series counterparts but with reduced clock speeds and slimmer price tags. Now, courtesy of Wccftech, we have a set release date for the Zen 4 CPUs.
The tiny Shargeek Retro 67 W USB-C charger is designed to look like an old Macintosh because why not
The tiny Retro 67 integrates a patented blocky display for showing the combined power output levels across all three of its USB-C ports. The manufacturer is promising shipment as early as March 2023 for early backers of the Indiegogo project. Many smartphones these days are beginning to ship with no...
