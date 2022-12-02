Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Orlando Magic (5-17) visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8). Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers destroyed Philadelphia 113-85 Wednesday, covering as 3.5-point home favorites. Cleveland was 0-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 3 games before Wednesday’s victory and is 12-8-2 ATS on the season.

They’re led by offseason addition, G Donovan Mitchell. He is averaging 28.4 points per game and shooting 49.0% from the field. C Jarrett Allen, their 4th-leading scorer (13.5), is expected to miss Friday’s action.

Orlando has been decimated by injuries and is 9-12-1 ATS on the season. It is just 1-9 straight up on the road as well and is coming off a brutal 125-108 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday.

The Magic are 1-0 ATS in the lone game in which they were double-figure underdogs (11.5), a 109-102 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday. Orlando is led by 2022 No. 1 overall pick F Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 22.7 points per game.

Magic at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:23 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Magic +410 (bet $100 to win $410) | Cavaliers -525 (bet $525 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic +10.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Magic at Cavaliers key injuries

Magic

  • C Mo Bamba (back) questionable
  • F Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) out
  • G Gary Harris (hamstring) out
  • F Chuma Okeke (knee) out
  • G Jalen Suggs (ankle) out

Cavaliers

  • C Jarrett Allen (back) out
  • F Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful
  • F Lemar Stevens (illness) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Magic at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 113, Magic 102

PASS.

The Magic are 1-9 straight up on the road, and Cleveland is 9-1 straight up at home. While these values are fair, they are unplayable. Look to the spread for value.

BET CAVALIERS -10.5 (-105).

While the spread seems large, the Magic are on the road and coming off a game in which they allowed a combined 57 points to Atlanta guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The combination of Mitchell and G Darius Garland is just as lethal. Combine F Evan Mobley, who should be able to defend Banchero as well as anyone in the NBA, and the Cavaliers are a strong play.

Orlando is just 1-4 ATS over its last 5 games and Cleveland is 4-2-1 over its last 7. The Cavs are also 8-1-1 ATS at home.

BET UNDER 216.5 (-105).

The Cavaliers have gone Under in 6 of their last 7 games. They rank 29th in terms of pace while Orlando is 23rd.

Couple that with the Magic’s offense which has the 6th-worst offensive rating, and scoring may be difficult for the road squad. Neither team ranks in the top 15 in offensive rebounding either, so extra opportunities may be rare.

Put it all together with the fact that both teams rank in the bottom 10 in turnover rate yet neither will want to run, and the UNDER 216.5 (-110) is a strong play here.

