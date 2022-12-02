Read full article on original website
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date
While Xiaomi postponed the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro continue to surface online. With a new launch date rumoured for later this week, the Xiaomi 13 is alleged to offer the smallest display chin of any current smartphone, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
MSI Prestige 15: Perfectly tuned for creative work
In our review, the Creator notebook demonstrates that impressive performance and efficiency can work together. The CPU and GPU as well as the 4K display provide the necessary power for demanding image and video editing without having to exhaust their maximum potential. Geforce Alder Lake Laptop Windows. MSI has deliberately...
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will launch heavier than the 12 and 12 Pro
Whether news or rumor, it is starting to seem like Android OEMs are feeling the pressure to develop smartphones that don't gain mass by the generation, as has been the case for the last couple of years. However, according to the reliable tipster Bald Panda, Xiaomi missed this memo in designing its upcoming 13 and 13 Pro flagships.
Deal | Lenovo Legion 5i with Intel i7-12700H and RTX 3060 discounted down to US$1099
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce GPU Intel Laptop Thunderbolt. aB&H is kicking off its winter holiday deals with a generous discount of ~36.5% for the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop powered by the Intel i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 dGPU. The regular price was US$1729.99, but, with the discount, the price is now US$1099. This beats Lenovo’s own deal by US$300.
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
AUN PH30S cheaper 720p projector with built-in Android available globally
The AUN PH30S projector is now available worldwide via AliExpress. The gadget uses an LED light source with a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness. The device has a native 720p resolution with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) wide with a 1.3:1 throw ratio. You can perfect the image with keystone correction and auto-focusing tools.
How to make more sustainable choices when upgrading your hardware
Now more than ever, businesses are making more sustainable choices, from reducing waste and using sustainable materials to shifting to renewable energy sources. While it might not seem like an obvious step to take, businesses should also take a look at their IT hardware to ensure they’re using eco-friendly equipment. Laptops and other electronics often feel like a necessary evil that just aren’t sustainable or eco-friendly. Many might feel like devices such as laptops are almost indispensable, and thus not sustainable, and that the greenest laptop to use is the one you already own.
GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense launches with voice commands
The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has launched in the US. The gadget has a built-in scale which you can use to measure your ingredients, saving on washing up. Auto-Sense technology uses torque sensors to detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and optimize the process. The feature ties in with the SmartHQ app, where you can select from guided recipes, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the method. An integrated display at the front of the device shows information such as the mixer's speed, timer and ingredient weight.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms massive sales milestone
The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing's first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports. Taking to his...
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
Google Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch gain new features in December 2022 Feature Drop
Google has announced its latest Feature Drop for Pixel devices, only a few days after detailing the changes for an upcoming Android 13 update. Available for the Pixel 4a onwards, the December Feature Drop differs from last week’s update by being reserved for Google’s in-house devices. For example, Google has provided free access for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users to its VPN service, typically reserved for the company’s most expensive Google One plan.
