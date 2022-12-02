Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 pricing leaks online
Xiaomi may have yet to announce a new launch date for the Buds 4 or Watch S2, but prices for both devices have already leaked online. To recap, Xiaomi had planned to launch the pair in China on December 1, along with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, all Chinese technology firms postponed events to honour the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former President and Communist Party General Secretary. Reputedly, Xiaomi has rescheduled its hardware launch event for later this week, the details of which we have covered separately.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will launch heavier than the 12 and 12 Pro
Whether news or rumor, it is starting to seem like Android OEMs are feeling the pressure to develop smartphones that don't gain mass by the generation, as has been the case for the last couple of years. However, according to the reliable tipster Bald Panda, Xiaomi missed this memo in designing its upcoming 13 and 13 Pro flagships.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to become an inaugural MediaTek-powered foldable flagship smartphone on its launch
The OPPO Find N could be said to be the greatest threat to the Galaxy Z Fold series from Samsung thus far, even though there is only 1 generation of the smartphone thus far. However, OPPO is now rumored to start teasing it, along with its new Galaxy Z Flip counterpart the Find N2 Flip, officially as soon as "next week".
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (2) not launching soon as company confirms massive sales milestone
The Nothing Phone (1) launched earlier in the year as Nothing's first smartphone. Since then, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch other phones. Those rumors now look to have been way off the mark with CEO Carl Pei putting paid to any such reports. Taking to his...
notebookcheck.net
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition goes on sale for €899 in Europe
Xiaomi has started selling the Daniel Arsham Edition of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, roughly two weeks after announcing the limited edition handset. For some reason, Xiaomi is making people jump through hoops to purchase the smartphone, which offers no performance advantages over the regular Xiaomi 12T Pro. Instead, Xiaomi has given the Xiaomi 12T Pro a new paint job, plus colour-matching accessories and a new box design.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec NucBox 10 arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU and new blue colourway
The NucBox 10 is GMKtec’s third mini-PC in almost as many weeks, with the company launching the NucBox 8 in late October and the NucBox 9 a month later. Arguably, the NucBox 10 could have been another version of the NucBox 9 though, with just a colourway and an APU choice separating the pair. While GMKtec offers the NucBox 9 in silver, the company will ship the NucBox 10 in a more fetching light blue hue.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy A14 5G: New renders and an official support page hint at imminent launch for the new possible budget smartphone
Previous leaks have pointed to the release of the Samsung SM-A146B as the Galaxy A14 5G in India. Now, this might indeed be the case, as the same model number has popped up (in dual-SIM mode) within the OEM's official support material for consumers in that country. Therefore, it seems...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lenovo Legion 5i with Intel i7-12700H and RTX 3060 discounted down to US$1099
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce GPU Intel Laptop Thunderbolt. aB&H is kicking off its winter holiday deals with a generous discount of ~36.5% for the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop powered by the Intel i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 dGPU. The regular price was US$1729.99, but, with the discount, the price is now US$1099. This beats Lenovo’s own deal by US$300.
notebookcheck.net
Seemingly final RTX 4070 Ti release date leaks: Nvidia could launch the supposedly rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB on January 5
It has been a tumultuous few months for Nvidia. The company unveiled the RTX 4090 and two RTX 4080 SKUs in October before suddenly canceling the RTX 4080 12 GB following widespread criticism regarding the GPU's performance and price. To make matters worse for Team Green, AMD announced the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX for US$899 and US$999 respectively promising the latter will deliver RTX 4080-rivaling performance for US$200 less.
notebookcheck.net
Allegedly official OnePlus 11 render leaks online
After the three-month-old renders and the full specs sheet that arrived less than two weeks later, Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) is "back from the Future again, bringing you the first official look" at the OnePlus 11. Back in September, he leaked four high-resolution images, all showing the device then called OnePlus 11 Pro. The new render confirms that OnePlus 11 Pro is now the OnePlus 11.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch gain new features in December 2022 Feature Drop
Google has announced its latest Feature Drop for Pixel devices, only a few days after detailing the changes for an upcoming Android 13 update. Available for the Pixel 4a onwards, the December Feature Drop differs from last week’s update by being reserved for Google’s in-house devices. For example, Google has provided free access for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users to its VPN service, typically reserved for the company’s most expensive Google One plan.
notebookcheck.net
PineBuds Pro: PINE64 launches TWS earbuds with better ANC than Apple AirPods Pro
PINE64 has started selling the PineBuds Pro, a pair of TWS earbuds that the company announced in April. According to the company, the PineBuds Pro rely on 6 mm dynamic drivers, which the company claims outperform typical 10 mm drivers in audio quality and bass reproduction while delivering a 20Hz-20KHz frequency response. For reference, PineBuds Pro put these 6 mm drivers to use with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity but only the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
notebookcheck.net
The tiny Shargeek Retro 67 W USB-C charger is designed to look like an old Macintosh because why not
The tiny Retro 67 integrates a patented blocky display for showing the combined power output levels across all three of its USB-C ports. The manufacturer is promising shipment as early as March 2023 for early backers of the Indiegogo project. Many smartphones these days are beginning to ship with no...
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 could get a much-needed price cut soon
While our in-depth Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review determined it to be a competent performer, its prohibitively high price has earned the graphics card quite some flak from content creators, users and even scalpers. It is the first xx80 class graphics card to cost upwards of US$1,000, putting it beyond the reach of many gamers. Thankfully, the situation could change soon, if a new report from MyDrivers is accurate.
Comments / 0