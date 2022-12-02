Read full article on original website
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Phone Charging Just Got a Whole Lot More Festive with This Christmas Lights Charging Cable
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. You might be thinking I already have a functioning phone charger and...
How Early Is Too Early to Put Up Christmas Decorations?
Christmas is just around the corner, and for many households that means decking out your home (inside and out) with your favorite holiday decor. There are countless ways to show your holiday cheer, from massive yard inflatables to modest ornaments. One debate that seems to pop up this time of...
How To Hang Christmas Lights Outdoors
Hanging Christmas lights outdoors doesn't have to be overwhelming. Let's take it in stages and make it a fun holiday tradition. Christmas lights brighten the neighborhood with festive cheer. The cozy glow brings to mind hot cider, a crackling fireplace and the promise of family and friends gathered together. But...
7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree
'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...
How To Declutter a Room in 3 Easy Steps
Do you let your mail and magazines pile up? Has your kitchen junk drawer expanded to two or more drawers? That black hole of a closet could probably use some attention, too. Once something goes in, it never comes out. Decluttering living spaces tops countless New Year’s resolution and spring-cleaning...
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?
As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Close Off Vents to Save Money in the Winter
With winter coming, many folks are thinking about energy costs. Most residential heating fuels are more expensive than ever before, and that’s one reason it makes sense to lower your monthly heating bill as much as reasonably possible. There are lots of ideas floating around on how to do this, and one of the most popular is closing heating vents in unused rooms.
One in Ten People Experience Fire-Related Safety Issues with Their Christmas Tree, Says Survey
It’s almost the holiday season, and if you’re opting for a real Christmas tree for its authentic look and scent, you’ll want to keep several things in mind to avoid accidents. Essential safety measures such as unplugging the lights before leaving the house or going to bed are nonnegotiable if you want to stay safe this holiday season. Take a look at these shocking statistics.
Vintage Floor Tile Ideas
These designs in the kitchen, bathrooms and beyond showcase the character, craftsmanship and timeless appeal of vintage floor tile. Can you believe this gorgeous 1920s tile floor lay hidden under generic beige tile?. The restoration was a long process for @gemcityhome. She salvaged as much of the original tile as...
What Is an Appliance Garage?
Storing your appliances has never been this easy—or looked this good! If you’re familiar with the concept of hiding something in plain sight, an appliance garage may appeal to you. The appliance garage took social media by storm when one TikTok user posted a video revealing how she uses one to disguise her smaller appliances and regain some much-needed counter space.
Tips for How To Remove Ice From Your Windshield
If you’re a diligent DIYer who lives where temperatures drop below freezing, you’ve undoubtedly experienced more than your share of winter driving. One of the simplest but most important aspects of safe driving involves removing ice from your windshield. Sounds easy enough, but don’t be fooled: Removing ice...
Can You Leave Snow on the Deck?
Before we get to the topic at hand, permit me a personal admission: I don’t leave snow on any walking or driving surface, at least not for long. I’m the guy in the neighborhood with the extra wide shovel, clearing the sidewalk at my end of the block before dawn so early walkers don’t pack down the snow.
Tips on How To Winterize a Jet Ski
Jet skis are great fun, and although I don’t own one (yet), I get on one every chance I get. Luckily for me, a good friend owns one and lets me take it for a spin from time to time during the summer. Being practical-minded, I decided to pick...
How To Winterize Rose Bushes
My dad once had a tree rose, a bush grafted onto a two- to three-foot stem so it looked like a covered lollipop in bloom. But once it got cold, that tree rose, particularly the graft union, had to be protected from winter temperatures and winds. Dad did that by digging it up, then burying the whole plant in a trench on the edge of the vegetable garden.
9 Winter Boat Storage Tips
Boats are fun, but they come with a reputation. “Boats are holes in the water into which you throw money” is a common adage. Or, as a boat-owning member of my family likes to say, “Don’t buy a boat, make a friend who has a boat.”
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
How To Restore a Hardwood Deck
It's possible to restore a deck and preserve the rich color tones of the hardwood. Here's how to do it!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
