Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Santa helps kick off the holidays with parade
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season was ushered in with a parade in part of Luzerne County Nanticoke kicked off its Annual Christmas Parade at Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Santa Claus arrived in town on a fire truck. The parade ended at patriot square where Santa greeted the good girls and boys, […]
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Photo byPortabello's of Kennett Square. Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
Fork Over Love announces December meal distributions and holiday giving opportunities
Fork Over Love has announced two meal distributions in December, along with Door Dash meal deliveries. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet And Savory Butter Boards for Holiday Entertaining
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If your really want to be right on trend with something different for your guests this holiday season why not try a butter board! Jackie Lewandoski drops by Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg where owner Lisa Diemer shows us how to create butter boards. Lisa creates boards...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraiser benefits 6-year-old girl fighting leukemia
SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A 6-year-old girl from Berks County got some support in her battle against leukemia. The Sinking Spring community came together Sunday afternoon at the Railroad House restaurant in Sinking Spring to help raise funds for Hayden. Her mom, Eleni, works part-time at the Railroad House,...
WFMZ-TV Online
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Bethlehem
Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
timespub.com
ALS, a curse and a blessing
In 2014, Jay Smith, who grew up in Doylestown, suspected something was terribly wrong. For the past few months he had twitching in his arms, slurred speech, and was extremely tired. Jay, his wife Melissa, both Central Bucks School District graduates, and daughters Loghan, three, and Peyton, one, had moved...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
