Fleetwood, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Santa helps kick off the holidays with parade

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season was ushered in with a parade in part of Luzerne County Nanticoke kicked off its Annual Christmas Parade at Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Santa Claus arrived in town on a fire truck. The parade ended at patriot square where Santa greeted the good girls and boys, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Sweet And Savory Butter Boards for Holiday Entertaining

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If your really want to be right on trend with something different for your guests this holiday season why not try a butter board! Jackie Lewandoski drops by Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg where owner Lisa Diemer shows us how to create butter boards. Lisa creates boards...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fundraiser benefits 6-year-old girl fighting leukemia

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A 6-year-old girl from Berks County got some support in her battle against leukemia. The Sinking Spring community came together Sunday afternoon at the Railroad House restaurant in Sinking Spring to help raise funds for Hayden. Her mom, Eleni, works part-time at the Railroad House,...
SINKING SPRING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Bethlehem

Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
BETHLEHEM, PA
timespub.com

ALS, a curse and a blessing

In 2014, Jay Smith, who grew up in Doylestown, suspected something was terribly wrong. For the past few months he had twitching in his arms, slurred speech, and was extremely tired. Jay, his wife Melissa, both Central Bucks School District graduates, and daughters Loghan, three, and Peyton, one, had moved...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA

The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

