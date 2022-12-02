ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

caringmagazine.org

135: What the red kettle symbolizes with Major Ken Perine and Kathy Lovin

You’ve no doubt seen a Salvation Army red kettle—maybe you’ve seen one already this Christmas season. It is an iconic part of The Salvation Army and of Christmastime itself. What started in 1891 with one creative Salvation Army officer or pastor wanting to provide a free Christmas...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Hope House, other shelters, receive funding to house Camp Hope residents

Long-standing Spokane women’s shelter Hope House will not close its doors in January. The Washington State Department of Commerce has offered $330,000 to help the shelter continue operations until June. The money was contingent on housing women living in Camp Hope, the state’s largest homeless encampment. Rae-Lynn Barden,...
SPOKANE, WA
KOLD-TV

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
KREM2

8 underage girls suspected to be wives of FLDS leader rescued in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of kidnapping, child marriage and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Eight underage girls were recently rescued from an Airbnb in Spokane. Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveal the ongoing investigation into a polygamist cult leader and his followers now accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
SPOKANE, WA
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Baby it’s cold and icy outside!

Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!. Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday

Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC. The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.
SPOKANE, WA

