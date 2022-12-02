Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local families spreading awareness of fentanyl deaths in the community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local family members who lost their loved ones over fentanyl are now speaking up and bringing awareness to the community. Bob Putnam still remembers the day of a tragedy that still makes him choke up every time. “It was just like no god, no god, you can’t be letting this happen to my child,” Putnam said. “It’s...
caringmagazine.org
135: What the red kettle symbolizes with Major Ken Perine and Kathy Lovin
You’ve no doubt seen a Salvation Army red kettle—maybe you’ve seen one already this Christmas season. It is an iconic part of The Salvation Army and of Christmastime itself. What started in 1891 with one creative Salvation Army officer or pastor wanting to provide a free Christmas...
Community mourns loss of home health caregiver who used talents to help many people
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant spent nearly 20 years working for Providence, more recently as a home health caregiver. Last week, he was checking up on a woman who recently had a stroke when her grandson, who suffers from mental health issues, shot and killed him. "Doug's sister called...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Catholic Charities’ Catalyst Project to open their doors next week
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are new solutions in the works to address the homeless crisis the community is facing, and by next week, many Camp Hope residents will be living in a warm space and sleeping with a roof over their heads. The Catalyst Project has been in the works for some time now. It’s in the West Hills area,...
City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
spokanepublicradio.org
Hope House, other shelters, receive funding to house Camp Hope residents
Long-standing Spokane women’s shelter Hope House will not close its doors in January. The Washington State Department of Commerce has offered $330,000 to help the shelter continue operations until June. The money was contingent on housing women living in Camp Hope, the state’s largest homeless encampment. Rae-Lynn Barden,...
KOLD-TV
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
8 underage girls suspected to be wives of FLDS leader rescued in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of kidnapping, child marriage and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Eight underage girls were recently rescued from an Airbnb in Spokane. Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveal the ongoing investigation into a polygamist cult leader and his followers now accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
Moving to Spokane is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
Yakima Herald Republic
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Baby it’s cold and icy outside!
Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!. Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder...
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
KREM
KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC. The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.
Comments / 0