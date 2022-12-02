Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Goes Deconstructed With Playful Blazer at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘The Kardashians’ Reality Show Award
Khloe Kardashian took the stage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards alongside her mother Kris Jenner in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. Both parties styled in similar suiting moments to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for “The Kardashians” series. The Good American brand owner was dressed in an all-black outfit. The style consisted of a deconstructed sleeveless blazer with a playful bodice that mirrored the collar of a suit. On bottom, Kardashian sported tailored black trousers. The look coordinated with her mother’s dramatic black suit. As for accessories, Kardashian amplified the sleek moment with black arm-length gloves and wore her ombréd...
Twitter Has Reportedly Installed Beds For Employees Working Around the Clock
Twitter has converted a number of rooms in its San Francisco headquarters to sleeping areas, Forbes reported Dec. 5. A photo of one of the rooms viewed by Forbes included a bedside table and what appeared to be a queen-size bed, along with two office armchairs. One source, who asked to remain anonymous, estimated there are four to eight such “bedroom pods” on each floor of the headquarters currently. The company didn’t give additional context as to the purpose of the rooms, a source told Forbes.
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
Details of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc Leaked Ahead of Release
Details surrounding the first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s already-controversial Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” are coming to light days ahead of its scheduled release. First reported by The Times, the first half of the series will “focus on their love story and include allegations that the royal household briefed against them to members of the media.” The first episode is focused on the couple’s relationship while the second and third “move into more controversial territory,” The Times says. The series is expected to delve into allegations of racism and their troubles with the media, all of which were on display during their appearance at a high society charity gala Tuesday night in New York City, despite the growing storm of anticipation for their series. The couple were honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization for their work against racism in the royal family. Three episodes of the series will be released on Netflix on Thursday while the final three episodes will follow a week later.Read it at The Times
