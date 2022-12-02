SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.

