WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
foxwilmington.com
Elizabethtown getting new community center, improvements to park
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Elizabethtown will get a new community center and other improvements thanks to two grants recently awarded to the town. The Town of Elizabethtown announced the improvements in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 6. “We are grateful for the support of Assistant Secretary of Commerce...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County reviewing applications for consultants regarding healthcare providers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is one step closer to determining the future of Pender Medical Center. Earlier this year, Pender County Commissioners began to review options as Novant Health’s contract with Pender Medical Center is set to run out in 2023. On Monday night, County...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Rivenbark elected to chair
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple took the oath of office for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Zapple, now beginning his third term on the board, and Pierce, former mayor...
Onslow County Commissioners welcome new member, elect chairman
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has been sworn in. Lisa Carpenter took her oath of office, as did the board’s re-elected members. Later in the meeting, Tim Foster was elected the board’s new chairman. Foster said he hopes to continue to work together with the board […]
WECT
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School. “Law enforcement has lifted the...
WECT
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in after Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WECT
Southport Winterfest underway this week
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for Koen Hester on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the report, Hester is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black sweat top and bottom. Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911 and...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WRAL
Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County
Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
