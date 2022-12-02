Read full article on original website
‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?
“That’s what touches your foot when (you’re) in dark water.”
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
A Car Crashed Into A Florida Firework Store & Blew Up The Place (VIDEO)
A man crashed his car into a fireworks store in West Melbourne, Florida, on Monday and reportedly died as the building went up in flames. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor told WESH 2 that a two-vehicle crash sent both cars through the intersection and into the retail parking lot at around 4:20 p.m. on November 28.
Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
WINKNEWS.com
91-year-old hunter rescued from Big Cypress National Preserve by FWC
A 91-year-old hunter was rescued from Big Cypress National Preserve on Monday after getting separated from his hunting partner. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say the men were hunting hogs about two miles north north-west of Oasis Visitor Center off Tamiami Trail Road when they became separated. The...
a-z-animals.com
Florida Man Saves the Day by Heroically Stuffing a Hissing Alligator in a Trash Can
Florida Man Saves the Day by Heroically Stuffing a Hissing Alligator in a Trash Can. A man from Florida approaches an alligator with a huge garbage can, intending to capture it. Will the man be successful? What does he intend to do with the gator? And who is this man? Whether this man is stupid or brave, one thing is for sure— luck is on his side. Read on to learn more about what happened.
Red Tide Blooms on Florida Beach Decimate Bird and Fish Populations
Red tide continues to spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico and onto the southwest Florida coast. Hurricane Ian already devastated parts of the state. Now it’s dealing with the deaths of bird and fish. An ABC station in Naples, Fla., reported Tuesday that conditions were particularly bad on Vanderbilt...
