Crash closes Highway 26W near Highway 217

By KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MRe2_0jVKbrY300 It is unclear when the crash will be cleared and the westbound lanes will reopen on Friday.

A major crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Highway 217 early Friday.

Officials have been on the scene since around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2. Drivers are being diverted to Highway 217. It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

Three people were rushed to a hospital following the crash, according to Beaverton police. Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.

This is the second incident this week to close the highway west of Portland. All lanes were closed early Tuesday for more than an hour when power lines fell across them between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass.

Highway 26W reopens after crash near Highway 217

UPDATE: Three people are hospitalized following early Friday crash that closed westbound lanes for hours.Westbound Highway 26 has reopened after an early Friday crash near Highway 217. Three people were rushed to a hospital following the crash, according to Beaverton police. Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured. Officials arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2. Drivers were diverted to Highway 217. This is the second incident this week to close the highway west of Portland. All lanes were closed early Tuesday for more than an hour when power lines fell across them between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
